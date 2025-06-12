Feature: The Small But Mighty 2025 TAMPA FRINGE FESTIVAL Promises Something For Everyone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s that time of year again, when the small but mighty Tampa Fringe Festival takes over Ybor City.

For those of us who go year in and year out, it’s sort of like Christmas, Halloween and your birthday all rolled into one theatrical joyride For those who have never been, the Fringe is more than just a variety of quirky shows, like a bunch of roaming SNL skits. It’s so much deeper—and better—than that. It’s actually a celebration of theatre itself, with a wide variety of shows, both G-rated for the kids and R-rated for adventurous adults, being performed at both the Kress Contemporary building and the Commodore in Historic Ybor City. Wearing your Fringe lanyard or button will get you discounts at select businesses.

As Trish Parry, producer of the Fringe Festival, says, “We do not gatekeep here at the fringe. This is important in a few ways. At Fringe, new artists and unheard voices have an opportunity to emerge! At Fringe, everyone is a part of the discussion! And at Fringe, we keep the arts growing…”

Last year, the rug was pulled from all arts groups in the state that rely on some government help when the Florida Governor nixed all funding due to a misrepresentation of the Tampa Fringe shows (he mislabeled them “a sex festival”). “We are not a sex festival,” Ms. Parry announced during the Preview Night held on Wednesday, June 11 at the Kress building. “So,” she continued, “please don’t have sex here.” It was a joke—one scrawled on t-shirts (“WE ARE NOT A SEX FESTIVAL”)—but a joke with quite a serious subtext. The lack of arts funding taken away from museums, theatre and music camps for children, and most theatre groups hit our state hard, and making the Fringe the unwarranted scapegoat hit even harder.

But the Fringe is here, thank God, and this year’s acts look like some of the best yet.

Preview Night is like an Applebee's appetizer sampler of what to expect. Here are the acts that attended:

CINDERELLA SECRET AGENT by the City of Tampa’s Creative Arts Team. It looks like a hoot, written by Betty-Jane Parks, involves agent Cindy stopping a theif at the castle ball. What was stolen and will she make it in time? It’s a one-time only deal, this Saturday, June 14, at 11:00 AM. Goofy fun and perfect for the kids. A NIGHT OF SEUSS: THE MUSICAL by the HCC Ybor Theatre Club. Who can deny a celebration of all of the great Dr. Seuss characters. At the preview, “Notice Me Horton” was sung by two cast members and I had an immediate flashback to various Thespian duet musical rooms. Runs at 1:00 PM this Saturday, June 14, and 12:15, June 22 (that’s a week from Father’s Day). LA ULTIMA MUNECA: A THEATRICAL QUINCEANERA. This was a standout, at least the sampling was: An immersive experience that explores cultural identity, girlhood, grief and growing up. During it, the audience was asked to stand. “Sit if you were born after 1994.” Several people sat. “After 1980.” More people sitting. “After 1970.” Even more people. “After 1960.” This is where I sat down. “After 1955.” Now there were only three people left. “After 1950.” One lady remained and was crowned. If you’ve never been to a Quinceanera, which is sort of like a bat mizvah, then this looks like the next best thing. A must-see. June 14th at 4:15, June 15th at 3:45, June 16th at 8:30 PM, June 21 at 3:15 and June 22 at 5:30. STOP FREAKING OUT with Clark Brooks. Another don’t-miss, especially for all the fans of meteorologist Dennis Phillips, and if you live in the Bay Area, chances are that you are one. I know Dennis is my go-to in all weather-related matters. His advice: “Don’t freak out” should be a mantra for the entire country (although it’s hard not to do in the current state of things). No, Dennis is not in the act, but he should attend to see how beloved he is in our area. You should be there, too. June 12 AT 7:15 PM, June 14 at 4:45 PM, June 15 at 3:30 PM, June 18 at 8:15 PM and June 20th at 10:30 PM. STRAWBERRY SIDESHOW. When people think “Fringe,” they think all things quirky, and this one plays right into that rule book (where there are no rules). In the preview…she danced…and danced some more…then turned around to show the strange face on the back of her head…then danced some more. Daring, quirky, nearly Lynchian. It will either be one of the oddest things you’ll ever see or a close second. Like a strawberry milkshake given to you by a stranger; we know there’s ice cream in there…but what else am I slurping? June 14 at 6:00, June 15 at 1:45, June 19 at 8:45, June 21 at 3:00, and June 22 at 3:30. PERCOLATE featuring Julia from Idaho. It’s quite a dance she shows off in the preview, part gyration, part ballet, part witch’s spell that she’s whipping up like a morning blend. It’s about the three C’s: Creativity, Community, and Coffee. I hope lots of coffee. Involves audience participation (“but not too scary,” she promises). June 12 at 7:15, June 14 at 3:15, June 15 at 12:15 and June 22 at 7:00. GENIUS, MADNESS, AND MURDER: TALES OF THE SCANDALOUS FAMILY OF John Wilkes Booth. With Dawn Truax. John Wilkes Booth’s sister, Asia Booth, was also the family biographer, and she unearths all the strange happenings with the cursed Booth clan. Comedy, Tragedy…and Scandal! June 14 at 9:30, June 15 at 5:00, June 19 at 7:00, June 21 at 8:50 and June 22 at Noon. ORANGE YOU GLAD TO BE IN MIAMI? What do you get when you merge LSD, psych wards, the Stones, jail, Jesus complexes, and bipolarism? Find out on June 12 at 8:45, June 14 at 7:45 and June 15 at noon. THE COMMON GROUND. A world premiere play from Sarasota: “A young woman struggles to rebuild her life and find purpose after a devastating loss. Through quiet moments of grief and connection, this show explores the strength it takes to move forward…one step and one cup of coffee at a time.” June 20 at 8:45, June 21 at 5:15, and June 22 at 3:30. WHISPERS OF THE WIND: A VERY SERIOUS, COMPLETE, AND THOROUGH ACADEMIC PRESENTATION ON THE MOTHER FAN CULT. What??? Sounds intriguing and baffling at the same time. The surreal moment at the preview—Landon Green plugging in a fan, silently listening to its sound in the mic while staring at the audience for as long as the time given him, and then that’s it—was actually quite funny (there was an Andy Kaufman vibe to it). It garnered some of the loudest applause in the evening. “A surreal, absurd, funny, and wildly immersive hour exploring truth, belief, and cult dynamics.” Whew, that’s quite a lot to pack in. Very curious about this one. June 12 at 8:45, June 13 at 8:15, June 14 at 1:00, June 15 at 3:30 and June 16 at 7:00. MURDERERS. A video was shown on Preview Night: “Two Asesinos. One lives, one dies. Truth is a weapon, fear is currency, and justice an illusion.” June 13 at 7:00, June 14 at 1:45, and June 15 at 5:30. WORLD PEACE THROUGH HUMOR: A GERMAN 101. Another video, this one featuring stand-up artist Paco Erhard: “I’m a German comedian…is that one of the signs of the Apocalypse?” Should be very funny…and eye-opening. June 18 at 8:15, June 19 at 7:00, and June 21 at 7:00. TALES FROM THE OUTER HOUSE. Award-winning playwright Jim Moss combines The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits and Tales from the Crypt in a work that promises to be anything but ordinary. Humorously horrifying. June 14 at 5:00, June 15 at 3:45, June 20 at 10:00, June 21 at 4:00 and June 22 at 3:45. RUTHIE IN THE LESSER LEVELS OF HELL. “Inside Out meets Dante’s Inferno.” With fan favorite Ami Sallee. June 15 at 6:45 and June 16 at 7:00. SCHIZO DAYS. The ridiculousness of Schizoaffective Disorder, a visual and auditory hallucination. Where else, other than Sweeney Todd, will you find severed legs and sandwich-making? June 13 at 10:15, June 15 at 6:45, June 20 at 7:00, June 21 at 9:55 and June 22 at 7:15. HAPPY TREE TALKS WITH DAD. A son holds a flashlight on memories with his dad, like re-living the past through grown-up eyes. June 14 at 8:00, June 16 at 8:15, June 19 at 7:00, June 21 at 8:15, and June 22 at 5:30. Sadly, it’s not on Father’s Day. THE CEREMONY: MOTHERHOOD IS A TRIP. Storytelling meets stand-up in a show packed with quite a bit: “If you’ve ever scored drugs off a dad at a daughter’s friends birthday party, this show is for you. If you ever asked if micro dosing is legal in my state, this show is for you. If you are super spiritual but hate spiritual people, this show is for you. Meet your highest self…and be enlightened.” June 12 at 7:00 and June 14 at 9:30. MY HUCK FINN FUNERAL. This is why Preview Night is so important. After seeing the small portion of this presented to us, I put a star by the title: I have to see this. My favorite author, Flannery O’Connor, was even quoted: "I have never been anywhere but sick. In a sense sickness is a place, more instructive than a long trip to Europe, and it's always a place where there's no company, where nobody can follow. ” Betty Jean Steinhauser survived Stage IV cancer, living well beyond her initial diagnosis. And she’s still standing. Funny, meaningful, it has everything we seek in a Fringe show. June 14 at 8:00, June 15 at 5:15, June 20 at 7:00, June 21 at 4:45 and June 22 at 1:45. AMERICAN FEVER DREAM. Back by popular demand. A game show that captures that “line between childhood and student loan debt.” June 12 at 9:00, June 14 at 2:45, June 15 at 7:00, June 20 at 7:00 and June 21 at 8:30. MY LIFE AS AN “INSPIRATIONAL” PORN STAR. If you want to ruffle the governor’s feathers, then read this title to him. Sex, drugs…and autism! June 14 at 6:45, June 15 at 2:00, June 20 at 8:15, June 21 at 2:15, and June 22 at 2:00. BEER WITH THE QUEER. As our storyteller indulges in various escapades, he will downing a beer every 9 minutes. “If you have a question for the gays, then I’ll answer it for the whole community.” June 13 at 8:45 and June 14 at 6:00. BLAH-CAPPELLA: VULVA VA-VOOM STRUGGLES WITH IMPERFECTION. “Our favorite charmingly unstable gritty song and dance comedian adapts their 5-star spectacular to 1-star technology.” I wonder what the governor will say about this one? For 18+. June 13 at 8:30, June 14 at 9:45 and June 15 at 5:30. QUEEN INTERRUPTED: THE RISE AND FALL OF A DRAG PARIAH. Yoko Oso brings down the house with a banjo and a feathered crown. The artist talks about Churchill Pub, where both Yoko Oso brings down the house with a banjo and a feathered crown. The artist talks about Churchill Pub, where both Marilyn Manson and Kurt Cobain used to congregate. And this preview bit was ended with a singalong version of “The Rainbow Connection,” the audience joining in, a moment of solidarity and community, the things Fringe does best. June 13 at 7:00, June 14 at 3:00 (the artist maybe wants to venturing to The Hub afterwards with the audience; it was mentioned), June 15 at 1:45, June 21 at 1:30 and June 22 at 1:45. PUP PLAY: A QUEER PSEUDO-LECTURE (OF SORTS). Saving the best for last and perfect for Pride Month. An award winning and provocative comedy that involves kinky pup play with homonormative puppets, punk music and lots of gay sex. Just what the doctor ordered. Promises that you will do one of the following: A) give it a standing ovation, or B) walk out in disgust. Notice that there is no option C. June 12 at 9:00, June 13 at 8:30, and June 14 at 10:00. I’ll be there.

During the preview, Will Glenn, the Fringe’s director, asked how many people in the packed venue had been to the very first Tampa Fringe nearly a decade ago. Many (including yours truly) raised their hands. But, and this is the exciting part, when he asked the audience how many are at the Fringe for the very first time, a lot of hands also went up. This made my heart sing. The tried and true meeting the new and open. As Ms. Parry writes in the show’s program, “[We] don’t want the arts to be something most people can only afford once every five years when they splurge on a Broadway musical. We believe the FRINGE is a platform for everyone, where we hear each other, empathize with each other, and create the art of the future.”

What the governor did last year inadvertently gave the tiny Tampa Fringe a much bigger voice this year. This year’s festival is a don’t-miss affair with something for everyone. Even though some of the show’s deal with sex and sexuality (and are marked 18+), the festival is not about sex or raunch or the more provocative shows, even though that’s the narrative that Tallahassee wants to spin.

Looking at the joy spread around the audience on Preview Night, the Tampa Fringe is about one thing and one thing only: Community. Where everyone has a right to enjoy the Dionysian heck out of theatre, to be able to see what all the hubbub is about, and to be a part of the discussion. Don’t be left behind. Don’t miss out on what the excitement is all about. I’ll see you this week and next at the Tampa Fringe!

