VIDEO: Tallahassee Ballet Presents PERFORMANCE FRIDAYS; Watch the Latest Titled 'Breakdown, Crossover'
Tallahassee Ballet is presenting Performance Fridays, free virtual performances brought to you each Friday-Sunday through August 2020!
WEEKEND OF JULY 17 - "Breakdown, Crossover"
From The Tallahassee Ballet's 2015 An Evening of Music & Dance performed at FSU's Opperman Music Hall. TTB Resident Choreographer Kathryn Karrh Cashin commemorated the 25th anniversary of EOMAD with her eccentric, original piece choreographed to the energetic music of "Breakdown Tango" by acclaimed composer John Mackey.
"I have been challenged by its unique rhythms and melodies," Cashin said. "It is pushing the dancers to new limits within the ballet vernacular."
Artistic Director: Tyrone Brooks
Choreography: Kathryn Karrh Cashin
Dancers: Jorge Arceo, Carri Britt, Abigail Centers, Julia Chodyla, Hope Eltomi, Sara Garfinkel, Mirabella Woodward
Composer: John Mackey
Musicians: Ken Davis, violin; Debbie Bish, clarinet; Greg Sauer, cello; Timothy Hoekman, piano
Check out the performance below!