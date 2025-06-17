The LOOP To Host 3rd Annual Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration + Free Family Fun

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate the summer at The LOOP (Las Olas Oceanside Park), where sun-soaked weekends and starry nights are filled with music, movement, markets and movies. Presented by the Fort Lauderdale Beach Business Community, which makes up the City of Fort Lauderdale Beach Business Improvement District (BBID), these free events are open to everyone under the sun.

The summer calendar is full of meaningful moments, from the Caribbean American Heritage Month celebration to the International Yoga Day event with lululemon.

This June, journey through the heart and soul of the Caribbean at The LOOP's Third Annual Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration. From island beats to culinary delights, the weekend-long celebration honors the vibrant cultures, rich traditions and lasting contributions of Caribbean Americans with music, dance, art and a screening of Vivo.

Whether they're here for a stroll at the MKT, a stretch, or just to soak it all in, The LOOP is where the community comes to take a breath and take in the best of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Highlights include:

JUNE:

International Yoga Day Celebration| Saturday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In celebration of International Yoga Day, lululemon's Las Olas location, Fort Lauderdale Beach Yoga & Fitness, the Worst Party Ever and Smartwater have teamed up with The LOOP to host a community yoga session at Las Olas Oceanside Park.

The full lineup includes:

9 to 10 a.m.: Led by Tammy Patterson, yoga instructor and lululemon ambassador

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Led by Lisa Pumper, leading yoga instructor and educator and founder of Fort Lauderdale Beach Yoga and Fitness

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Led by Jeffrey Benet, number one Class Pass Instructor in the US (2023), and founder of The Worst Party Ever.

Other Activities

All Day: Mindful Moments Community Vision Board

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: DJ Adam from Haum Yoga will set the vibe

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Rest and Recover stations presented by Fort Lauderdale Beach Yoga and Fitness and Pulse

12 to 3 p.m.: Live music with Ben Blyer

Open to all levels, this special event invites the community to take a breath, find their flow and celebrate movement and mindfulness in a beachfront setting. Whether they're an experienced yogi or just beginning their practice, the guided sessions will offer an uplifting and accessible experience designed to inspire connection with yourself, the breath and the world.

Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, water bottle and positive energy. Smartwater will be provided to all guests, adding a refreshing boost to this wellness-focused experience. This is a moment to stretch, reset, and rise and set with the sun — all in honor of balance, breath and community.

Details / Register: https://theloopflb.com/events/international-yoga-day/

Cost: Free

Third Annual Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration | Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29

Celebrate the vibrant culture, creativity and contributions of Caribbean Americans during a weekend of art, music and community at The LOOP, June 27 through 29. Presented in recognition of Caribbean American Heritage Month, this three-day experience brings the sounds, flavors and energy of the islands to Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, June 27, with a Movies by Moonlight screening of Vivo, Sony Pictures' animated love letter to Cuban music and culture. Ahead of the film, guests can enjoy live Cuban music with a performance by the band Oriente, kids' music-themed crafts and a taste of tradition with Cuban snacks under the stars.

On Saturday, June 28, start the day with free yoga with Lisa Pumper from 9:45 to 11 a.m., followed by a high-energy performance from Sabor Latino, an eight-piece orchestra playing live from 12 to 3 p.m.

The celebration continues Sunday, June 29, with a lineup that blends movement and music. Enjoy yoga with Nzingah, followed by a Socaerobics fitness dance session sponsored by FIT Fort Lauderdale. Caribbean rhythms will fill the park with a special edition of Reggae Sundays hosted by Tanto Irie, with a performance by Lee Kelly and the Allstars from 12 to 3 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, The LOOP's MKT will feature vendors, art installations and interactive experiences curated in collaboration with the Hollywood Arts Committee, The Space Monkies and Fabienne Claude, spotlighting handmade cultural crafts and live art demonstrations.

Free and open to all ages, Caribbean American Heritage Month Weekend at The LOOP unfolds during the weekend MKT; a joyful celebration of heritage, expression and the community that continues to make Fort Lauderdale a colorful and connected cultural destination.

For more information, visit: https://theloopflb.com/events/categories/cahm/

The full weekend lineup includes:

Friday, June 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Movie starts at 8:15 p.m.: Movies by Moonlight Series | Vivo:

Vivo is a vibrant animated adventure that celebrates the power of music, love and cultural connection. The film follows Vivo, a music-loving kinkajou (a rainforest mammal affectionately known as a “honey bear”), who lives in Havana with his beloved owner and musical partner, Andrés. When fate intervenes, Vivo sets off on a journey from Cuba to Miami to deliver a love song that was never sung. Blending the rhythms of Caribbean culture with the colorful spirit of Miami, Vivo is both a joyful tribute to Latin musical traditions and a touching story about friendship, memory, and honoring those we've lost. It's a heartwarming reminder that music can be a bridge between generations — and that it's never too late to follow your own rhythm.

Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Caribbean Flair Marketplace, with vendors from Caribbean countries 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Hollywood Arts Committee Colors of the Caribbean Artist Showcase 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Beans and Blooms, Community Art Project with The Space Monkeys 10:15am to 11:15am.: Community by donation Yoga Class with Lisa Pumper 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Flowers for Women Pilates class, free with donation of hygiene products to benefit young girls in Trinidad and Tobago 12 to 3 p.m.: Orquesta Sabor Latino Band



Sunday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

9 to 10 a.m.: Yoga with Haitian American instructor, Nzingah 10 to 11 a.m.: Soca Step with Kamal, presented by FITFort Lauderdale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Caribbean Flair Marketplace, with vendors from Caribbean countries 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Hollywood Arts Committee Colors of the Caribbean Artist Showcase 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Beans and Blooms, Community Art Project with The Space Monkeys 12 to 3 p.m.: Reggae Sunday with Tanto Irie, featuring Lee Kelly and the Allstars



Seaside Sessions | Every Saturday and Sunday in June, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Join The LOOP every Saturday and Sunday in June for a delightful afternoon of live music at the MKT. From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., talented solo musicians will be performing soulful tunes against the backdrop of the beautiful park and ocean views. Whether strolling through the market, enjoying delicious food from local vendors, or simply soaking up the sunshine, the live music adds the perfect soundtrack to the weekend. Unwind, shop local and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere to celebrate community, culture and music at Las Olas Oceanside Park.

The full lineup includes:

Saturday, June 14: Nick Merico

Sunday, June 15: Steve Vincent

Saturday, June 21: Ben Blyer

Sunday, June 22: Cairo O'Toole

Saturday, June 28: Caribbean American Heritage Month featuring Sabor Latino – 8-piece Orquesta (Puerto Rico)

Sunday, June 29: Caribbean American Heritage Month featuring Reggae Sunday with Tanto Irie presenting Lee Kelly and the Allstars (Jamaica)

Details: https://theloopflb.com/events/categories/live-music/

Cost: Free

ONGOING ACTIVITIES:

THE MKT at Las Olas Oceanside Park, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Immerse in the serene beauty of Fort Lauderdale Beach at The MKT, where breathtaking views and refreshing ocean breezes complement an eclectic array of homemade and handmade fare. From fresh produce and fruit to global flavors and unique items perfect for the home or wardrobe, the market is open every weekend, year-round. Pull up a chair and enjoy live music, participate in fitness classes or join in seasonal “More at The MKT” specialty events, all designed to enhance wellness and enjoyment.

For more information, visit https://theloopflb.com/events/categories/market/

Yoga on the Main Lawn | Saturdays, from 9:45 to 11 a.m.

Leading Yoga Educator of the Yoga Community of Florida and Fort Lauderdale Beach Yoga, Lisa Pumper, will lead an all-levels yoga flow for everybody on the main lawn at The LOOP every Saturday, from 9:45 to 11 a.m. Yogis can expect good vibes and music to move and groove, and a cool-down aroma therapy treat for a deep rest and weekend recharge while enjoying the ocean breeze, sunshine rays and shady palm trees. Participants should bring a mat, towel or sheet, sunglasses, sunblock, water and friends. A complimentary bottle of Smartwater will be available for all attendees.

Details/Registration: https://theloopflb.com/events/categories/loop-fit/

Cost: Free

Where: Las Olas Oceanside Park: 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

The most convenient place to park to access the event is the Las Olas Beach Parking Garage, where the PayByPhone payment option can be used, and parking can be extended from anywhere using the mobile PayByPhone APP

Cost: All The LOOP's events are free and open to the public.

How: For more information, visit https://theloopflb.com/

About The LOOP

A cornerstone of activity, The LOOP (Las Olas Oceanside Park) is the central hub of the $65 million greenspace investment at the heart of Fort Lauderdale Beach. The public green spaces, including the Intracoastal Promenade and DC Alexander Park, aim to provide infinite experiences for everyone under the sun and year-round activity in Fort Lauderdale's oceanfront backyard. Through its four pillars, “FAME,” The LOOP offers a variety of special events, activities, and unique local experiences for all, including free concerts, holiday happenings, farmer's markets, community workouts, and more.

The LOOP was voted for six accolades in Fort Lauderdale Magazine's “The Best of Fort Lauderdale 2024” readers' poll, including Best Outdoor Space, gold; Best Park, silver; Best Place to Take Kids, silver; Best Farmers Market, silver; Best Event: Fur the Love Pet Fest, silver; and Best Event: Arts & Crafts Festival, bronze.

For more information, visit theloopflb.com.

