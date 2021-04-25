Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tallahassee Hispanic Theater is Now Hosting the Third Micro Theater Festival

The event runs through April 30, 2021.

Apr. 25, 2021  
Enjoy Tallahassee Hispanic Theater's Third Micro Theater Festival online now. Three plays available to watch for free at www.tallahasseehispanictheater.org.

Three short Hispanic plays online: Mosquita muerta (The Dead Mosquito) was written by Victoria Collado, a young Cuban-American artist who lives in Miami.

The Russian Plan was written by Spanish playwright Aurora Mateos. A couple looking for a solution to straighten out their problematic teenage son.

The Union of Maite and Jose, Inc. was written by Almudena Vazquez, a Spanish playwright, screenwriter, and director. In this clever comedy, Maite and Jose, a broke couple with no money to pay their mortgage, come up with the perfect plan to end their financial distress: a wedding.

Learn more at https://tallahasseehispanictheater.org/.


