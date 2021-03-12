Tallahassee Ballet Presents DANCING IN THE STREETS

Tallahassee Ballet will present Dancing in the Streets - Dance for Spring 2021, as its 2020-21 Season Finale. The performance will stream online for free.

Dancing in the Streets features original, innovative choreography set in outdoor venues, from concrete to coastal, in and around the Tallahassee area.

From downtown and Railroad Square, to local parks and the Gulf Coast, Tallahassee Ballet is exploring the beauty of its home.

Performances run April 16-May 1, 2021.

Learn more at https://tallahasseeballet.org/performance/dancing-in-the-streets/.