Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tallahassee Ballet Presents DANCING IN THE STREETS

From downtown and Railroad Square, to local parks and the Gulf Coast, Tallahassee Ballet is exploring the beauty of its home.

Mar. 12, 2021  
Tallahassee Ballet Presents DANCING IN THE STREETS

Tallahassee Ballet will present Dancing in the Streets - Dance for Spring 2021, as its 2020-21 Season Finale. The performance will stream online for free.

Dancing in the Streets features original, innovative choreography set in outdoor venues, from concrete to coastal, in and around the Tallahassee area.

From downtown and Railroad Square, to local parks and the Gulf Coast, Tallahassee Ballet is exploring the beauty of its home.

Performances run April 16-May 1, 2021.

Learn more at https://tallahasseeballet.org/performance/dancing-in-the-streets/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Belter T-Shirt
Dance Break Pillow
Broadway Sticker

Related Articles View More Tallahassee Stories
The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Neil Diamond Tribute, April 1 Photo

The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Neil Diamond Tribute, April 1

Thomasville Center for the Arts Presents THE FAIRYTALES OF GRIMM Photo

Thomasville Center for the Arts Presents THE FAIRYTALES OF GRIMM

School of Theatre at Florida State Presents ANTIGONE Photo

School of Theatre at Florida State Presents ANTIGONE

Tallahassee Arts Hosts Online Event About Tourism Marketing for Arts & Culture Photo

Tallahassee Arts Hosts Online Event About Tourism Marketing for Arts & Culture


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Neil Diamond Tribute, April 1
  • FRANK & ELLA Closes out The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' Virtual Season of Tributes
  • Thomasville Center for the Arts Presents THE FAIRYTALES OF GRIMM
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • School of Theatre at Florida State Presents ANTIGONE
  • Tallahassee Arts Hosts Online Event About Tourism Marketing for Arts & Culture