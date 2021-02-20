Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tallahassee Arts Hosts Online Event About Tourism Marketing for Arts & Culture

This free online event will give you a chance to ask questions from three experts in the field.

Feb. 20, 2021  
Tallahassee Arts will host an online event about Tourism Marketing for Arts & Culture.

Does your arts and cultural organization or arts-related a??business want to attracta?? more out-of-town visitors? Are you an individual artist of any genre looking for ways to engage with new customers and tourists?

This free online event will give you a chance to ask questions from three experts in the field: Erica Thaler from COCA, Scott Lindeman from Visit Tallahassee, and Jalicia Lewis from ESP Media.

Here is your link to register for the free online workshop:https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_a2OaJMjcRTavY3T0ZX-f8w. This event will also be streamed live on COCA's Facebook page


