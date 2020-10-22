School of Theatre at FSU Presents TRAGEDY: A TRAGEDY

Performances take place October 23-25.

This just in! The sun has set over houses, government buildings and backyards everywhere. The world is dark. Reporters descend in a flood of questions while the governor urges calm. In an era of "fake news", Tragedy: A Tragedy hilariously transcends fact-and-fiction in search of universal truths about the world we live in.

This is a virtual performance. Access to this virtual performance is limited to registered guests only. Once registered, a link will be sent to the email address provided that is unique to you. Guests will be required to log in using their name as supplied during the registration process. If the unique link and exact name are not used, access to view the virtual show may be denied.

If you have any questions, concerns, or technical issues please contact the Fine Arts Ticket Office at tickets@fsu.edu . The email box will be monitored throughout the virtual performance and emails will be responded to as quickly as possible.

