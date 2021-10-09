Patti LaBelle Will Come to Florida State University Theatre Next Month

Patti LaBelle will perform at Florida State University's Ruby Diamond Concert Hall next month. The concert will take place on November 11, 2021 at 7:30pm.

As time continues to evolve, the soulful songbird known as Patti LaBelle has become synonymous with grace, style, elegance and class. Belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets have created the unique platform of versatility for which she is known and revered. The same motivation that had Patricia Louise Holte blossom from a choir member to lead vocalist for Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles, which was later renamed LaBelle, to a solo artist is the same energy that keeps her fire burning today.

Between recording and touring, Patti LaBelle has written six books, created a food line, and starred in a highly rated show on the Cooking Channel called Patti LaBelle's Place. Throughout her 50-plus year career, Patti has become world-renowned as an entertainer and entrepreneurial success.

Come see the incomparable force that is Patti LaBelle and the voice that launched a dynamic career!

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://openingnights.fsu.edu/events/patti-labelle/.