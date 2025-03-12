Palmetto Blues Festival Reveals Lineup For March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Palmetto Blues Festival is set to take place on March 21-22, bringing together an incredible lineup of artists that blues fans won't want to miss. The lineup has now been revealed for the festival!



Friday night's headliners include the Memphis Rub Band, known for their soulful sound and electrifying stage presence, and Petty Experience, delivering an iconic tribute to Tom Petty's greatest hits. These performances will set the stage for an epic weekend of blues music and entertainment.



On Saturday, festival goers will be treated to an amazing performance by Trey Wanvig, an acclaimed blues guitarist making waves in the music scene. Saturday night will also feature co-headliners Annika Chambers & Paul Deslauriers, a powerhouse duo bringing a dynamic and soulful blues experience to the stage. The night will be filled with powerful blues performances that will leave fans wanting more!



The Palmetto Blues Festival is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of the deep roots and modern evolution of blues music. With a mix of local and national talent and an electric atmosphere, this is an event you won't want to miss.

