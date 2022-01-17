PB Photo Centre & Cultural Council PBC Seek Images Of Local Environmental Challenges and Successes

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach Photographic Centre announce an open call to Palm Beach County photographers to submit an image of environmental challenges and successes in Palm Beach County to be considered for an exhibition at the Cultural Council in Lake Worth Beach, running February 25 April 16, 2021.

"We are very excited about once again collaborating with the Cultural Council to celebrate both local photographers and the world around us," says Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world famous Photo Centre, located in downtown West Palm Beach.

"This is a great opportunity for the Cultural Council to collaborate with the Photo Center, particularly during FOTOfusion, while also spotlighting some very talented photographers," agrees Jessica Ransom, artist services coordinator at the Cultural Council.

"We are seeking professional artists who live or work in Palm Beach County to submit an image that highlights the majesty of the Palm Beach County environment or highlights the challenged of climate disruption. The Call is open to all residents who live or work in Palm Beach County," Ransom adds. "Each artist may submit one to five images, but the final selection will be limited to one image per artist. Judging will be based upon overall quality, creativity and vision of each work."

Criteria for the Call are as follows:

+ Photographers who are eligible to apply must live or work in Palm Beach County.

+ Work must have been created within the past two years, with the theme of Palm Beach County's natural environment.

+ The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is looking to feature artists that have not exhibited at the Cultural Council previously.

+ All images must include artist name, title, date, medium, print size.

+ Images submitted must be at least 2400 pixels but no more than 3000 pixels on the longest side.

Deadline for Entries:

Images must be submitted by January 18, 2022. A maximum of five images may be entered for consideration by the judge and possible inclusion in the exhibit.

How to Submit:

Images should be emailed to info@workshop.org.

Exhibition Dates:

Chosen photographs will be featured at the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County from February 25 - April 16, 2022.