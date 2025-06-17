INTO THE WOODS Comes to Theatre Tallahassee

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Into the Woods is coming to Theatre Tallahassee in August. Performances will run August 14-31, 2025. The show features a book by James Lapine, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

A baker and his wife wish to have a child, and reverse a curse. A greedy young girl wishes to visit her old granny, and see what lies beyond the path. A poor boy wishes for friendship and adventure, while his mother wishes to keep food on the table. A young woman wishes to go to a ball to meet a prince. Together, and yet alone, they will venture into the woods to get their wishes.

There they will meet witches and giants and wolves. They will find magic and lessons that need to be learned. Be careful the path you take through the woods. Wishes come true, not free, in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s modern musical classic.

