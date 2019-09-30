WSFM's PURE GOLD LIVE Finds A New Home At WEST HQ

101.7 WSFM, Empire Touring, and West HQ are bringing WSFM Presents Pure Gold Live home to Greater Western Sydney on Friday 14 February 2020.

Now in its fifth year, the hugely popular WSFM Presents Pure Gold Live show will be its biggest line up ever featuring Aussie rock legends including Richard Clapton, Ross Wilson, Glenn Shorrock, 1927, The Radiators, Steve Kilbey (The Church), Pseudo Echo, Wendy Matthews, Dragon, and Eurogliders.

101.7 WSFM's Content Director Scott Muller said: "WSFM is excited to be involved in Pure Gold Live again, in what is set to be one of the biggest Aussie rock events of 2020! This epic line up reflects the music we love and share with our WSFM listeners every day, and we can't think of a more perfect venue to showcase it live on stage. Get ready for a night jam-packed with the greatest hits and best live performances from true rock star royalty."

"One of the many reasons we built the Sydney Coliseum Theatre was so audiences in the West could access and enjoy premier live entertainment on a world-class stage in the Greater Western Sydney region," said Richard Errington, CEO, West HQ.

Announced this morning by WSFM fan-favourites, Jonesy and Amanda, Pure Gold Live promises to be a night full of hits when rock 'n roll was a way of life and there wasn't a camera phone in sight.

A favourite amongst the passionate and loyal WSFM listeners, tickets for Pure Gold Live are expected to sell quick.

Bookings: sydneycoliseum.com.au and ticketek.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You