Reuben Kaye Ignites Sydney Opera House in OPERA UP LATE Series

Following a sold-out performance last year, Opera Up Late will make its return to the Sydney Opera House on Saturday 21 February with even more drama and flair. The night reunites audiences with host Reuben Kaye, joined by a stellar lineup.

This year's lineup is a dazzling mix of talent and personality, featuring Australia's most adored soprano Emma Matthews, making her return to the Up Late party, alongside tenor Daniel Macey, the fabulous mezzo soprano Ruth Strutt, and baritone Anthony Mackey, each ready to bring their own brand of drama and brilliance to the stage.

International comedy and cabaret icon, Reuben Kaye, reprising his role as the host of the saucy soiree, is particularly excited by the calibre of talent that are lending their voices to this wild and hilarious ride through the world of opera.

“Opera Up Late is like a fever dream but with better lighting. This year we have gorgeous voices and outrageous personalities taking the stage like you've never seen them before. It's a night of glitter, glamour, sass and pure fun. You're in for a total treat,” said Kaye.

Opera Up Late has been turning heads since its debut at the 2023 WorldPride Festival, quickly becoming a summer-season staple. Known for its intoxicating mix of comedy, cabaret, and operatic brilliance, this year's edition promises to dial up the drama even further. Expect a wild night of queer romance, razor-sharp wit, soaring melodies, and stunning costumes serving as a perfect night for first timers and a celebration for aficionados of the most iconic arias ever written. Beginning at 9:30pm, this year's revelry is again directed by the award-winning Shaun Rennie and will feature an entertaining repertoire of re-imagined opera hits, musical theatre classics and a hearty dose of pop numbers.