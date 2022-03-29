UNQUALIFIED 2: STILL UNQUALIFIED Comes to the Ensemble Theatre in April

Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre today announced that the World Premiere of UNQUALIFIED 2: STILL UNQUALIFIED will open at Ensemble Theatre on April 29.



Following on from the success of the sold-out play UNQUALIFIED in 2018 we have commissioned this new play STILL UNQUALIFIED which I am thrilled will make the stage this year. Two of our best writers Genevieve Hegney and Catherine Moore will return with this new hilarious hit comedy and you don't need to have seen the first one to enjoy this very funny comedy said Mark Kilmurry Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre.



Straight-talking Joanne and perennially optimistic Felicity will be back. The fabulous all-female cast and creative team reunite for another joyous celebration of friendship against the odds.



They might be carrying briefcases and commanding bigger pay cheques, but they are STILL UNQUALIFIED yet, nothing stands in their way.



It's been a year since we left Joanne and Felicity singing at a karaoke bar. They now live together, work out of their home office and tackle jobs that require a far greater degree of expertise - which neither of them have. From birth doulas to truck drivers, wedding planners to paralegals, the two women stretch the truth but never risk stretching their friendship beyond repair.



The inimitable Genevieve Hegney and Catherine Moore reunite once more with director Janine Watson for this madcap comedy about (still) hanging in there.



Playwrights: Genevieve Hegney and Catherine Moore

Director: Janine Watson

Cast: Genevieve Hegney and Catherine Moore

Performances run 29 April - 4 June.