This Week's Guests on THE RESERVOIR ROOM Include Phil Scott and Friends

Live from The Reservoir Room this week, FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE will showcase our two Saturday Night performers Phil Scott and James Sarno who will also be joined by special guests Erika Heynatz, Reuben Kaye and other special guests to be confirmed.

PHIL SCOTT, writer/actor/composer/pianist, and probably best known for the Sydney Theatre Company's annual Wharf Revues. Phil will be joined in The Reservoir Room by his many talented friends including Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe, Amanda Bishop and Catherine Alcorn for a night around the piano filled with songs, jazz, a little bit of silliness and a whole lot of fun.

JAMES SARNO is an up and coming Australian Jazz trumpeter we expect great things from. A recent graduate of the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, James has played with well known, established Sydney musicians such as, Andrew Dickeson, Craig Scott, Dan Barnett, Warwick Alder, Jon Harkins, and Steve Barry. James has also been an avid performer at the Manly Jazz Festival for the past 5 years as well as the International Jazz festival held at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music. James was awarded the Vice Chancellor's Global Mobility Scholarship by The University of Sydney in 2018. James is one of the select few that has recently been accepted into the Juilliard School in New York for a Master of Music.

Erika Heynatz is a multi-talented artist with a successful career spanning modelling, singing and starring in shows across stage and screen. With a life of the party personality and a credits list that includes TV's Home and Away, Australia's Next Top Model and her scene stealing roles on stage productions of Legally Blonde and The Rocky Horror Picture Show we can't wait to let her loose in The Reservoir Room.

Reuben Kaye has been wowing audiences worldwide as "The evil love child of Liza Minelli and Jim Carrey" (British Theatre Guide) and a "World class cabaret compare" (This is Cabaret), Reuben is nothing short of brilliant. Having been crowned Best Cabaret at the 2019 Greenroom Awards and Adelaide Fringe in 2017, Reuben Kaye is one of Australia's finest cabaret exports that we're thrilled to have join us at The Reservoir Room.

BOOKING DETAILS:

https://www.reservoirroom.com/

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=RESROOM20

Tickets start at $5.00 for Friday Night Live and start at $10 for the Saturday performances.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You