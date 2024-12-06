THE END OF THE WHARF AS WE KNOW IT!! Comes to the Seymour Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to overwhelming demand, after a regional tour in 2025, The End of the Wharf As We Know It!!! will return to Sydney in April for five final performances.

The End of the Wharf As We Know It!!! runs at the Seymour Centre until 23 December, then tours regional NSW, Brisbane and Melbourne, before returning to the Seymour Centre for the final shows.

After twenty-five years in the harsh and unforgiving spotlight of politics, The Wharf Revue has decided to step away from public life.

“It’s an opportunity to spend more time with family,” said a spokesperson. “At the end of the day, this is about the need for renewal. We’ll serve one last term to max out the super and then try to pick up some kind of consultancy work or do a series of Survivor - look, it’s too early to say but it has been an honour to serve the Australian people.”

Many public figures who’ve appeared in the show regularly over the years are lining up for a place in the final hurrah: Keating, Howard, Downer, Costello, Gillard, Abbott, Carr and other throwbacks too numerous to mention. And there are those who bear the torch of democracy today: Lambie, Hanson, Bandt, Dutton and Albo - a veritable “Who’s that?” of Australian politics.

