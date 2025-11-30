Sydney Premiere of DEAR SON to Open Belvoir's 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After extended hit seasons in Brisbane and Adelaide, Belvoir and Sydney Festival will present the Sydney debut of Dear Son, a deeply moving celebration of First Nations fathers and sons, from January 8 to 25, 2026.

Directed by Noongar man Isaac Drandic (At What Cost, Coranderrk) and featuring a cast of five, Dear Son is a collection of messages to the future and the past that honours wisdom passed down through generations.

In the referendum’s aftermath, 12 Indigenous men were asked to write a letter to their son — or father — about themselves, their mob, their story, their hopes for the future, and the things they’ve never said before. From Kaurareg Aboriginal and Kalkalgal, Erubamle Torres Strait Islander author Thomas Mayo’s seemingly simple idea comes Drandic and Harvey’s critically acclaimed theatrical event.

"This tender and truthful piece of theatre is a small model for greater possibility: a rightful place in this country for the strength and vulnerability of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men," said Belvoir's artistic director Eamon Flack. "Presented with Sydney Festival, for a limited season in summer, I can’t think of a better way to start the year than the thoughtfulness and emotional integrity of Dear Son."

Director Isaac Drandic said, "The significance of bringing these letters and these stories to the stage now is that we as men have to be able to talk about what’s going on for us," said director Isaac Drandic. "I think we’ve been taught that it’s not manly or it’s not masculine to speak about your feelings. I hope audiences, when they walk away from this work, feel a sense of joy. I’d love them to celebrate who we are as men and as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men together."

The cast includes beloved luminaries including Wagadagam man Jimi Bani (My Name is Jimi, The Sapphires); Wiradjuri and Ngunnawal man Luke Carroll (ABC’s Mystery Road, Play School); descendant of the Mer Island people and Pajinka Wik people, Waangenga Blanco (37, Patyegarang); Munanjali man Kirk Page (Black Diggers, Redfern Now); and Warrgamay, Girramay, and Kalkadoon man Tibian Wyles (37, Black Diggers).