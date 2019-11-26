Sydney Comedy Festival Announces First Names Joining 2020 Line-up

The Sydney Comedy Festival has announced its return in 2020 for its 16th year of delivering side-splitting laughter across four big weeks from 20th April to 17th May.

Ahead of the full program announcement in February, the Festival has announced a handful of the hilarious comedians who will be heading to the city for next year's event.

Coming to Australia for the first time is the irresistibly charming Nicole Byer. The American comedic dynamo is known for her unique brand of confident, irreverent comedy and is recognisable as the host of Netflix's hit baking-fail show Nailed It!.

Joining Byer is a slew of comedians from overseas including comedy giant Stephen K Amos (UK), the freewheeling Jason Byrne (IRE), Iceland's biggest comedy star Ari Eldjárn, the always surprising Larry Dean (SCO), the straight-up Jamali Maddix (UK) and the charismatic Melanie Bracewell (NZ).

An exciting mix of local comedy stars will also be bringing their new acts to the Festival including the witty Sammy J, one of the most refreshing voices in Australian comedy Becky Lucas, the sardonic Gen Fricker, rising star Nina Oyama, the much-loved Matt Okine and the multi-talented Rosie Waterland.

The comedy extravaganza will once again commence in style with the Festival's much-loved Galas held at the State Theatre on 20th April, the Enmore and the Concourse on 21st April, and Riverside Theatres on 22nd April. The Galas feature some of the biggest names from Australia and overseas who are appearing at the Festival.

Sydney Comedy Festival Director Jorge Menidis said, "We are delighted to bring to Sydney yet another massive comedy event! The 2020 Sydney Comedy Festival promises nothing less than a month-long pee-your-pants funny program that will do you more good than harm. Be bold, try something new and join the 120,000 other people at one of the shows!"

In 2020, the Festival welcomes local brewers done good, Young Henrys, as the Presenting Partner for the next three years. Brewing their award-winning beer only a stone's throw from the Enmore Theatre, the Festival and Young Henrys have teamed up to serve great comedy and exceptional beer to the people of Sydney.

Oscar McMahon, co-founder of Young Henrys, said, "Sydney Comedy Festival represents a huge cultural moment in Sydney and one we're proud to be supporting. The chance to partner up with the funniest bunch of comedians assembled in Australia and welcome them to our hometown was something we just couldn't pass up. Young Henrys has always loved supporting artists, musicians, indie galleries, and music festivals... Sydney Comedy Festival feels like a true progression of this mindset. The punchline if you will."

The Sydney Comedy Festival continues to be the city's largest annual comedy event, welcoming over 120,000 patrons annually.

Tickets for these shows will go on sale as of 10am on Thursday 28th November via www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au or the Box Office: 02 9020 6966.





