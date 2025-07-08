Suhani Shah Comes to the Grand Electric Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time ever in Sydney, Indiaâ€™s most celebrated mentalistÂ Suhani Shahâ€”who boasts overÂ 6 million followersÂ and viral acclaimâ€”brings her extraordinary talents to the stage ofÂ The Grand Electric, Surry Hills, forÂ four spellbinding performances from 7 to 10 August.

Suhani caused a stir onÂ The ProjectÂ recently when she astonished hosts by revealingÂ Georgie Tunnyâ€™s secret crushÂ andÂ Waleed Alyâ€™s phone passcodeÂ live on national television. Now, Australian audiences have the rare opportunity to witness her unique fusion ofÂ psychological illusion, sharp wit, and impossible mind-reading in SPELLBOUND â€“ a show thatâ€™s captivated crowds across the globe.

"Australian audiences are fast becoming my favourite anywhere in the world,"Â saysÂ Suhani Shah.Â "Iâ€™ve been touring magic shows since I was seven years old but performing at The Grand Electric is something Iâ€™m looking forward to so much. I canâ€™t wait to connect with a Sydney audience and of course, leave them spellbound."

Expect the unexpected in an unforgettable night of connection, mystery, and jaw-dropping mentalism.