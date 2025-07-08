 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Suhani Shah Comes to the Grand Electric Next Month

Performances run from 7 to 10 August.

By: Jul. 08, 2025
Suhani Shah Comes to the Grand Electric Next Month Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

For the first time ever in Sydney, Indiaâ€™s most celebrated mentalistÂ Suhani Shahâ€”who boasts overÂ 6 million followersÂ and viral acclaimâ€”brings her extraordinary talents to the stage ofÂ The Grand Electric, Surry Hills, forÂ four spellbinding performances from 7 to 10 August.

Suhani caused a stir onÂ The ProjectÂ recently when she astonished hosts by revealingÂ Georgie Tunnyâ€™s secret crushÂ andÂ Waleed Alyâ€™s phone passcodeÂ live on national television. Now, Australian audiences have the rare opportunity to witness her unique fusion ofÂ psychological illusion, sharp wit, and impossible mind-reading in SPELLBOUND â€“ a show thatâ€™s captivated crowds across the globe.

"Australian audiences are fast becoming my favourite anywhere in the world,"Â saysÂ Suhani Shah.Â "Iâ€™ve been touring magic shows since I was seven years old but performing at The Grand Electric is something Iâ€™m looking forward to so much. I canâ€™t wait to connect with a Sydney audience and of course, leave them spellbound."

Expect the unexpected in an unforgettable night of connection, mystery, and jaw-dropping mentalism.




Need more Australia - Sydney Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos