Suhani Shah Comes to the Grand Electric Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the first time ever in Sydney, India’s most celebrated mentalist Suhani Shah—who boasts over 6 million followers and viral acclaim—brings her extraordinary talents to the stage of The Grand Electric, Surry Hills, for four spellbinding performances from 7 to 10 August.

Suhani caused a stir on The Project recently when she astonished hosts by revealing Georgie Tunny’s secret crush and Waleed Aly’s phone passcode live on national television. Now, Australian audiences have the rare opportunity to witness her unique fusion of psychological illusion, sharp wit, and impossible mind-reading in SPELLBOUND – a show that’s captivated crowds across the globe.

"Australian audiences are fast becoming my favourite anywhere in the world," says Suhani Shah. "I’ve been touring magic shows since I was seven years old but performing at The Grand Electric is something I’m looking forward to so much. I can’t wait to connect with a Sydney audience and of course, leave them spellbound."

Expect the unexpected in an unforgettable night of connection, mystery, and jaw-dropping mentalism.