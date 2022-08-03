Riley Nottingham Brings MANIFESTO to the Sydney Fringe Cabaret Hub Next Month

Riley Nottingham (creator and star of the Nine Network's hit show Metro Sexual) presents his debut show MANIFESTO at Sydney Fringe Cabaret Hub from September 13.



A whimsical mix of music and comedy about unlikely friendships, dopamine addiction and true love, MANIFESTO will leave audiences feeling a little bit happy and a little bit sad at the same time, as Riley takes them on a journey through his own personal manifesto.



Along the way Riley's songs explore digital distraction, how technology can ruin connection in relationships, the struggle to find work/life balance and the lure of earning more and more money, his impassioned pitch for a children's TV special called The Fairy Floss Worm & The Blip Blop Castle, how he may or may not actually be a pickled vegetable and, ultimately, that everything will be okay!



Oh...and there are also Riley's multiple dinosaur impressions....



Riley Nottingham is an actor and artist perhaps best known for starring as Tom in four seasons of Toybox (Seven Network) and Dr Langdon Marsh in two seasons of Metro Sexual (Nine Network/OUTtv/Crackle).



Riley has created, written, composed for, produced and starred in three TV series and four seasons under the Humdrum Comedy banner including: We are Darren and Riley (Screen QLD, ZPTV), Hitstroke FM (TVNZ, Virgin Australia) and Metro Sexual (Nine Network, Virgin Australia) seasons 1 & 2, as well as live theatrical productions of Ben Schiffer's acclaimed His Ghostly Heart and the Australian professional premiere of Gilligan's Island: The Musical - both of which garnered 5 star reviews.



His other stage credits include Tim in Every Second (Wit Inc.) The Full Monty (The National Theatre Melbourne), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (The Lawler, MTC) and Out of the Blue (Claypot's).



Riley was also a member of the bands Unlikely Superheroes and Little Buffalo, whose final gig was as support act for Regurgitator and his first album is due for release later this year.



Riley says: "Earlier in the year I woke up in a cold sweat. I suddenly realised not enough people go through life singing their every waking thought. I hope with my Manifesto I can change that. If people laugh, I'm going to be stoked, and if people cry that might just be fine too."



MANIFESTO is Riley's debut solo show... no pressure... feeling totally fine... all good. ALL GOOD!



MANIFESTO will be at the Sydney Fringe Cabaret Club - Cabaret Hub

Castlereagh Boutique Hotel, 169 Castlereagh Street



Performance #1: Tuesday 13/9/2022 @ 6.30pm

Performance #2: Wednesday 14/9/2022 @ 6.30pm

Performance #3: Thursday 15/9/2022 @ 6.30pm

Performance #4: Friday 16/9/2022 @ 6.30pm

Performance #5: Saturday 17/9/2022 @ 6.30pm