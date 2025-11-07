REVIEW: THE LOVERS Is Brilliant Modern Musical Adaptation Of Shakespeare’s Magical Mixed Up Quartet of Young Lovers

THE LOVERS: A Musical By Laura Murphy
Wednesday 5th November 2025, 7pm, Theatre Royal Sydney
Shake & Stir Theatre Co brings Laura Murphy’s (Book, Music & Lyrics) THE LOVERS back to Sydney with a fabulously fun new production. Premiered in 2022, this contemporary musical theatre adaptation of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM pairs William Shakespeare’s story with fresh new pop songs while merging of old and new language and culture to prove that love and all its challenges remains relevant more than four centuries later.
While A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM can be quite complex and convoluted in Shakespeare’s original form, with a betrothed Duke and Queen, a quartet of young lovers, an amateur theatrical troupe and magical Fairies and Sprites messing about with love in the depths of a Athenian forest, Murphy has opted to focus on the young lovers, with Oberon (Stellar Perry) and their trusty sidekick Puck (Jayme-Lee Hanekom) as the magical forces that wreak havoc with their lives under the guise of good intentions. The beautiful and popular Hermia (Loren Hunter) is her father’s pride and joy and he’s arranged for her to be married to Demetrius (Jason Arrow) but she’s not that keen on the posturing arse even though he’s smitten with her. Hermia’s heart belongs to Lysander (Mat Verevis) who returns her affections but, in her father’s eyes, is not a suitable match as he lacks the wealth and status he’d expect for his daughter. While Hermia doesn’t return Demetrius’ affection, her bestie Helena (Natalie Abbott) is remarkably smitten with Demetrius though he’s too full of himself to give her the time of day. It is when they enter the forest to get to Lysander’s Aunt’s place, that they fall victim to Oberon and Puck’s interference and misunderstandings start messing up their lives.
Along with the fresh new take of the Shakespearean tale, simplifying it to a single story arc, the new music and lyrics that Laura Murphy has composed for THE LOVERS is fabulous in both its ability present the story and themes with a contemporary sound but also the detail, complexity and cleverness of the lyrics. While other musicals have gone the jukebox route, it is refreshing to see and hear fresh new creativity and the soundtrack of this work reinforces that audiences should be supporting the creation of new work that is written to fit the story rather than taking existing pieces that are shoehorned into a plot.THE LOVERS is a Must See modern musical. Even if you saw the premiere season, see THE LOVERS again as it is presented with a new vision and a predominantly new cast. While this work has already been presented in Brisbane, hopefully the tour will be extended to more cities. It is a work that deserves to be picked up and seen around the world. Do not miss this.
Sydney - Now Playing | The Lovers | A Musical by Laura Murphy
Photos: Joel Devereux
Videos