QUEERSTORIES Storytelling Night Celebrating LGBTQI+ Stories Hits The Riverside Stage

On Saturday 13 February, Riverside Theatres will present Queerstories; a part of Maeve Marsden's groundbreaking national LGBTQI+ storytelling project, featuring local storytellers Miranda Aguilar, Mark Mariano, Jane Marsden and more.

The people have spoken and returning once more to Western Sydney, Queerstories is an evening of unexpected tales, stories of pride, prejudice, resilience and resistance; delivered with warmth and humour by incredible storytellers. At times vulnerable, powerful, hilarious and heartbreaking, Queerstories celebrates the culture and creativity of the LGBTQI+ community, one true story at a time.

Growing out of the desire to hear the stories people want to hear and fast becoming an institution, Queerstories continues to be a stellar sell out at festivals and independent venues around the country. The show reflects stories shared for centuries of creating histories, disrupting and reinventing conventional ideas on narratives, family, love and community.

Maeve says "I'm thrilled to bring Queerstories to Riverside for the fourth year running. After a year where it was largely impossible for community to come together, queer gatherings right now feel like such a luxury, and the storytellers booked for the event are working on such a beautiful mix of funny, heartwarming, weird and wonderful stories. I can't wait!"Riverside Theatres is a registered COVID Safe venue, please check the website for up to date COVID Safe practices, ticket information and refund policies.

Bookings via riversideparramatta.com.au, phone (02) 8839 3399, or Box Office from one hour prior to performance.