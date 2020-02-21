POTTED POTTER Extends One Week

Celebrated parody POTTED POTTER is returning to Sydney after four previous sell-out seasons. Tickets for this fifth season went on sale two weeks ago and now, due to huge demand an extra week has been added. POTTED POTTER will now play at Sydney's Seymour Centre from Tuesday 19 May to Sunday 7 June.

Announcing the extra week Producer, James Seabright said "I'm delighted that for its fifth visit to this great city, Potted Potter continues to prove so popular with Sydney audiences that we've had to add a third week to the season so soon after going on sale. The intimate Everest Theatre at the Seymour Centre is the perfect place to experience Dan and Jeff's hilarious parody."

In seventy hilarious minutes POTTED POTTER takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into one fantastically funny show that features all your favourite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic.

VENUE Seymour Centre

SEASON Tuesday 19 to Sunday 7 June 2020

TIMES Tuesday to Thursday 7pm; Friday 7.30pm;

Saturday 4.30pm & 7.30pm; Sunday 1pm & 4pm

PRICES Tickets from $59.90

BOOKINGS seymourcentre.com or 02 9351 7940





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You