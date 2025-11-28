Magician And Mentalist Asi Wind to Make Australian Debut at Sydney Opera House

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning magician and internationally acclaimed mentalist Asi Wind will make his Australian debut with More Than Magic at The Playhouse, Sydney Opera House for one week only from 23 February to 1 March 2026.

Wind has earned international acclaim, including a sold-out Off-Broadway run of Asi Wind's Inner Circle and a six-month West End run of Incredibly Human, one of his acclaimed stage shows.



Living up to its title, More Than Magic is an immersive, deeply personal experience that pushes the boundaries of what a contemporary magic show can be. Using nothing more than a deck of cards, a few envelopes and a willing audience, Wind creates a whirlwind of moments that border on the unbelievable.



He might solve two Rubik's cubes at once blindfolded. He may memorise a crowd-shuffled deck of cards in under thirty seconds. Or he might conduct the audience in song or paint a portrait of an inspirational figure known only to a single participant.



A master of close-up magic, Wind astonishes with cards that appear in wallets, vanish under watches, rearrange into intricate patterns and reveal themselves exactly where—and when—he intends. His unmatched ability to force a card with absolute consistency has become the stuff of legend.



Wind is both technically brilliant and irresistibly charismatic. Witty, charming and playfully mischievous, he expertly fosters a sense of intimacy—even in a full theatre.



ABOUT Asi Wind

Magician and mentalist Asi Wind is the recipient of both the Close-Up Magician of the Year and the Magician of the Year awards from The Academy of Magical Arts at Hollywood's renowned Magic Castle. His stunning performance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us attracted over 17 million views, making it one of the most-watched performances in the show's ten-season history. Wind's groundbreaking Off-Broadway show, Inner Circle, became a New York Times Critics' Pick, was extended six times, totaling over 450 performances, and attracted attention from leading media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal and The New Yorker.

