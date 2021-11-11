PALACIO DE LA RUMBA With Adrian Medina and Dance Mambo Comes to The Red Room at Club York

Sydney is open again and this is one concert you won't want to miss! Australia's only Afro-Cuban Orquesta Palacio de la Rumba with four dancers from Sydney's first Mambo Academy Dance Mambo directed by Adrian Medina in the very funky Red Room of Club York.

Palacio de la Rumba continues to exceed expectations with diverse, dynamic performances that keep the Latin big band tradition alive. Built on the Afro-Caribbean past, Latin Jazz is a major force shaping contemporary Australian musical culture.

Over the past few years Spare Parts Productions have helped make Sydney a Latin Jazz stronghold by presenting groups who specialise in spontaneous, improvisatory interplay that is the beating heart of every Latin Jazz performance. On Friday December 3rd Palacio de la Rumba will mine the imaginative Afro-Cuban motherlode with music by Elio Villafranca, Gai Bryant, George Russell, Rebeca Mauleón, Chano Pozo and Wayne Wallace alongside a parade of stellar guests including John Hoffman, James Greening, Giorgio Rojas, Juan Carlos Allende, Daniel Pliner, Adrian Medina and the Dance Mambo.

The club's dedicated dance floor will pulsate with the sounds of bomba, cha cha chá, traditional Afro-Cuban rhythms and classic Cuban music styles. This is a night of celebration for the universal power of rhythm and the beauty of Afro-Caribbean culture. Tickets are available for under 18's accompanied by an adult! Many thanks to the City of Sydney and for sponsoring this event. We could not have put this on without their support.