National Gallery Announces 20 New Acquisitions Valued At $8 Million

The National Gallery of Australia has acquired 20 new works of art valued at $8 million thanks to the ongoing generosity and support of donors to its private giving program.

The gifts - including works by esteemed Aboriginal painter Clifford Possum Tjapaltjarri, trailblazing Australian feminist Vivienne Binns, Italian artist Rudolf Stingel and a sculpture by South-Korean artist Haegue Yang - will make a major contribution to the depth and scope of the national collection.

Some works will be presented as part of the National Gallery's Know My Name initiative, aimed at increasing the representation of women in the institution's artistic program.

National Gallery of Australia Director Nick Mitzevich said he was indebted to Australian philanthropists and artists whose gifts helped the National Gallery of Australia continue to acquire outstanding works of art.

"We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our valued patrons of the arts in Australia," he said.

"Our philanthropic supporters are doing a great service to the people of Australia by building the national collection and making these exceptional works of art available to our audience. Now more than ever, art provides inspiration, an opportunity for reflection and a window to another world, helping us make meaning of current circumstances."

Mr Mitzevich said philanthropic support was critical to the future sustainability of the National Gallery.

"To fulfil our national mandate, remain a globally relevant institution, and speak to the diversity of our audience, we need to be making acquisitions across the National Gallery's collection. These donations are vital to helping us achieve that responsibility."

The works of art acquired as gifts by the National Gallery are by Australian artists Vivienne Binns, Di$COUNT UNIVER$E, Clifford Possum Tjapaltjarri, Willy Gibson Tjungurrayi and Margaret Worth; Russian collective AES+F; UK artists the Chapman Brothers; Italian-born artist Rudolf Stingel and South Korean artist Haegue Yang.

