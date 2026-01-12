Musica Viva Partners with Opera Australia For A WINTER'S JOURNEY

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following performances in Australia and at London’s Barbican, Musica Viva Australia and Opera Australia will present internationally-acclaimed tenor Allan Clayton and Australian pianist Kate Golla in a unique presentation of A Winter’s Journey. The production will tour nationally from 13 February to 3 March, 2026.

A Winter’s Journey is an exciting intersection of music, storytelling and visual art, bringing together celebrated British tenor Allan Clayton with pianist Kate Golla, and award-winning director Lindy Hume. Videographer David Bergman (Sydney Theatre Company’s The Picture of Dorian Gray) animates digital screens with works from the late Australian artist Fred Williams.

Winterreise is an emotionally-charged song cycle written by Franz Schubert. Using the poems of the German writer Wilhelm Müller, Schubert creates an emotional journey of a man trekking across frozen rivers and snowy landscapes, lamenting his lost love.

From a linden tree, an icy river to a malevolent crow, each passing feature becomes a character in the drama, triggering old memories and new hope. And throughout, Schubert’s exquisite writing for voice and piano paints the emotional and physical surroundings in sound.

Musica Viva Australia Artistic Director, Paul Kildea said, “Fred Williams’ entire output is a journey through the Australian landscape and, just as Müller and Schubert redefine the individual, alone in nature, Williams helps us understand and re-imagine our vast terrain. His sun-beaten landscapes offer no more comfort than the snowy panoramas evoked by Schubert and Müller. Instead, they celebrate the timelessness and universality of these artists’ great work.”

Opera Australia acting CEO Simon Militano said the company is excited to partner with Musica Viva Australia for this special presentation of A Winter’s Journey.

“Opera Australia is proud to be building on a history of artistic excellence, continuing to work with some of the world’s leading artists and collaborating with other leading arts organisations. We look forward to touring with Musica Viva Australia next year, providing audiences around the country the opportunity to experience this unique and innovative Winter’s Journey,” Militano said.

“Allan Clayton was astounding in Opera Australia’s production of Hamlet last year at the Sydney Opera House and he should not be missed in A Winter’s Journey!” Militano added.

Clayton has received a multitude of prestigious awards, including The Queen’s Commendation for Excellence and a Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship. Most recently, he was awarded the 2025 Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Opera for his role in Festen at The Royal Opera.

Tour Dates

PERTH

Regal Theatre, Subiaco

Friday 13 February, 7.30pm

MELBOURNE

Melbourne Recital Centre

Monday 16 February, 7pm

Tuesday 17 February, 7pm

BRISBANE

Concert Hall, QPAC

Thursday 19 February, 7pm

SYDNEY

City Recital Hall, Sydney

Sunday 22 February, 7pm

Monday 23 February, 7pm

CANBERRA

Llewellyn Hall, Canberra

Friday 27 February, 7pm

ADELAIDE

Adelaide Town Hall

Tuesday 3 March, 7.30pm