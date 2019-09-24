MY BEST DEAD FRIEND Has Australian Premiere at Riverside Theatres

Fresh from the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Riverside Theatres will present the Sydney premiere of the award-winning, comedy-theatre show, My Best Dead Friend, from October 11th to 12th.

December 1998. Dunedin, New Zealand. High summer in a town where there is not a lot to do. Restless and inspired by reading Karl Marx, Anya and her friends set out on a night of vigilante poetic justice in an attempt to liberate Dunedin from its toxic masculinity. Devastatingly for these young idealists, their attempt doesn't quite go to plan. Told through a series of tragi-comic reflections of the time and ten years later, My Best Dead Friend is a hilarious tale about death, friendship, revolution, unfulfilled love...and a possum.

Part stage-play and part stand-up, My Best Dead Friend has been created by New Zealand theatre-makers Isobel MacKinnon and Anya Tate-Manning who is also the star of the show. The show features a deeply nostalgic soundtrack with songs from The Verlaines to the Backstreet Boys, and the words of poets Hone Tuwhare, James K. Baxter and Rewi Maniapoto.

A hit around the world with acclaimed seasons in New Zealand, Melbourne, Perth and Edinburgh, My Best Dead Friend is a joyful and vibrant coming of age story all about friendship.

Tickets: Adult $49 Concession $44. Available https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/my-best-dead-friend/ or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fees: phone $4.60, web $3.60 and counter $2.60.

Ages: 12+





