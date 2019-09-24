MY BEST DEAD FRIEND Has Australian Premiere at Riverside Theatres

Sep. 24, 2019  

MY BEST DEAD FRIEND Has Australian Premiere at Riverside Theatres

Fresh from the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Riverside Theatres will present the Sydney premiere of the award-winning, comedy-theatre show, My Best Dead Friend, from October 11th to 12th.

December 1998. Dunedin, New Zealand. High summer in a town where there is not a lot to do. Restless and inspired by reading Karl Marx, Anya and her friends set out on a night of vigilante poetic justice in an attempt to liberate Dunedin from its toxic masculinity. Devastatingly for these young idealists, their attempt doesn't quite go to plan. Told through a series of tragi-comic reflections of the time and ten years later, My Best Dead Friend is a hilarious tale about death, friendship, revolution, unfulfilled love...and a possum.

Part stage-play and part stand-up, My Best Dead Friend has been created by New Zealand theatre-makers Isobel MacKinnon and Anya Tate-Manning who is also the star of the show. The show features a deeply nostalgic soundtrack with songs from The Verlaines to the Backstreet Boys, and the words of poets Hone Tuwhare, James K. Baxter and Rewi Maniapoto.

A hit around the world with acclaimed seasons in New Zealand, Melbourne, Perth and Edinburgh, My Best Dead Friend is a joyful and vibrant coming of age story all about friendship.

Tickets: Adult $49 Concession $44. Available https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/my-best-dead-friend/ or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fees: phone $4.60, web $3.60 and counter $2.60.

Ages: 12+



