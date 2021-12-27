Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards; HAMILTON Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Australia - Sydney:

Best Cabaret

JACQUI DARK IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN NEWTOWN - Claire's Kitchen 44%

44 SEX ACTS IN ONE WEEK - Belvoir 25A 36%

NOT TODAY - Rogue Projects at KXT PopUpstairs 20%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andy Blankenbuler - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 62%

Ruth Brent - NORDIC NOIR: PHANTASY & FUGUE - Endangered Productions 13%

Andrew Hallsworth - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 13%

Mitchell Woodcock, the (Resident Choreographer) - PIPPIN - Sydney Lyric 12%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alicia Clements - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 34%

Dominique Lemieux - PIPPIN - Sydney Lyric 22%

Melanie Liertz - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 22%

Karen Lambert - NORDIC NOIR: PHANTASY & FUGUE - Endangered Productions 8%

Susan Carveth - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 8%

Susan Carveth - THE SECRET OF CHIMNEYS - Genesian Theatre 7%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 51%

Dean Bryant - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 22%

Mitchell Butel - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 21%

Christine Logan - DOUBLE TROUBLE - Endangered Productions 6%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Kip Williams - PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theare Company 23%

Camilla Turnbull - THE LINDEN SOLUTION - Kings Cross Theatre 22%

Shane Anthony - ULSTER AMERICAN - Outhouse Theatre and Seymour Centre 12%

Rachel Marley - THE SHAPE OF THINGS - Flight Path Theatre. 10%

Nicholas Papademetriou - HELL HOLE: A LOVE STORY - Chippen St 10%

Samantha Young - YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL - Rogue Projects at Kings Cross Theatre 10%

Declan Greene - GREEN PARK - Griffin Theatre Co 6%

Tom Massey - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 3%

Molly Haddon - THE SECRET OF CHIMNEYS - Genesian Theatre 2%

Les Solomon - KID STAKES - Zoom/You Tube 2%

Nita and Philip Wolf - VINCENT ERGO - 107 Projects Redfern 0

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Matt Scott - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 32%

Trent Suidgeest - RENT - Sydney Opera House 32%

Damien Cooper - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 17%

Mehran Mortezaei - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 11%

Michael Schell - NORDIC NOIR: PHANTASY & FUGUE - Endangered Productions 4%

Roderick Gelder - VINCENT ERGO - 107 Projects Redfern 3%

Ian Whalan - THE SECRET OF CHIMNEYS - Genesian Theatre 1%

Best Musical (Professional)

HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 57%

FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 17%

RENT - Sydney Opera House 10%

THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 7%

PIPPIN - Sydney Lyric 5%

DOUBLE TROUBLE - Endangered Productions 3%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Maggie McKenna - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 34%

Lucy Maunder - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 17%

Lucy Maunder - PIPPIN - Sydney Lyric 10%

Max Riebl - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 8%

Mat Verevis - RENT - Sydney Opera House 7%

Stacey Alleaume - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 6%

Gabrielle McClinton - PIPPIN - Sydney Lyric 5%

Lesley Braithwaite - DOUBLE TROUBLE - Endangered Productions 5%

Robert Tripolino - RENT - Sydney Opera House 5%

Alexandra Oomens - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 4%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Laura Djanegara - THE LINDEN SOLUTION - Kings Cross Theatre 22%

Eryn Jean Norvill - PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theatre Co 19%

Ryan Panizza - FAG STAG - El Rocco Sydney 12%

Alex Lykos - JAWBONE - Factory Theatre 8%

Harriet Gordon-Anderson - ULSTER AMERICAN - Outhouse Theatre and Seymour Centre 8%

Adele Querol - HELL HOLE: A LOVE STORY - Chippen Street 7%

Kate Skinner - YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL - Rogue Projects at Kings Cross Theatre 5%

Georgia Brindey - THE SHAPE OF THINGS - Flight Path Theatre. 4%

Alfie Gledhill - THE REMOVALISTS - New Theatre 4%

Joseph Althouse - GREEN PARK - Griffin Theatre Co 3%

Samson Alston - THE SHAPE OF THINGS - Flight Path Theatre 2%

Valerie Bader - KID STAKES - Zoom/You Tube/Actors benevolent Fund 2%

Casey Martin - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 1%

Paris Change - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 1%

Gabrielle Scawthorn - THE APOLOGISTS - 2021 1%

Riley Lewis - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 1%

Harry Taylor - VINCENT ERGO - 107 Projects Redfern 0

Best Play (Professional)

PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theatre Co 25%

THE LINDEN SOLUTION - Kings Cross Theatre 21%

JAWBONE - Factory Theatre 10%

YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL - Rogue Projects at Kings Cross Theatre 9%

THE SHAPE OF THINGS - Flight Path Theatre 8%

IPHIGENIA IN SPLOTT - New Ghosts at Flight Path Theatre 7%

ULSTER AMERICAN - Outhouse Theatre and Seymour Centre 7%

FAG STAG - El Rocco Theatre 6%

GREEN PARK - Griffin Theatre Co 4%

THE SECRET OF CHIMNEYS - Genesian Theatre 2%

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 2%

THE APOLOGISTS - 2021 1%

VINCENT ERGO - 107 Projects Redfern 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Marg Horwell - PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theatre Co 30%

Alicia Clements - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 25%

Veronique Benett - ULSTER AMERICAN - Outhouse Theatre and Seymour Centre 19%

Jeremy Allen - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 13%

Molly Haddon - THE SECRET OF CHIMNEYS - Genesian Theatre 5%

Karen Lambert - NORDIC NOIR: PHANTASY & FUGUE - Endangered Productions 4%

Tom Massey - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 4%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Schell - THE SECRET OF CHIMNEYS - Genesian Theatre 36%

Luke Plant - NORDIC NOIR: PHNATASY & FUGUE - Endangered Productions 34%

Tom Massey - WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 30%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Shaka Cook - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 31%

Brent Hill - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 25%

Adam Murphy - FUN HOME - Sydney Theatre Company 10%

Jacqueline Dark - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 8%

Tim Omaji - RENT - Sydney Opera House 8%

William Wheeler - PIPPIN - Sydney Lyric 8%

William Wheeler - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 5%

Ed Suttle - DOUBLE TROUBLE - Endangered Productions 4%

Andrew O'Connor - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Ariadne Sgouros - YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL - Rogue Projects at Kings Cross Theatre 46%

Olivia Hall Smith - THE SHAPE OF THINGS - Flight Path Theatre 29%

Isaac Broadbent - KID STAKES - Zoom/You Tube 11%

Johnny Cordukes - VINCENT ERGO - 107 Projects Redfern 5%

Chloe Tobin - VINCENT ERGO - 107 Projects Redfern 4%

Ioulia Stepanova - VINCENT ERGO - 107 Projects Redfern 4%

Matthew T Walsh - VINCENT ERGO - 107 Projects Redfern 3%