Australian Musical Theatre Festival Unveils 2026 Program in Launceston

The Australian Musical Theatre Festival will return to Launceston from May 20–24, 2026, with a full program of performances, workshops, concerts, and special events.

Artistic Director Tyran Parke has announced a lineup of local and visiting artists, with programming across the newly refurbished Albert Hall and additional venues. The Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra will rejoin the Festival following its 2025 collaboration, expanding the scope of musical offerings across the five-day event.

The Festival has also named Australian stage icon Nancye Hayes AM as its Patron for 2026. Hayes accepted the role in recognition of the Festival’s commitment to artistic excellence and emerging talent.

WELL BEHAVED WOMEN

Carmel Dean’s musical Well Behaved Women will open the 2026 Festival with a 75-minute performance celebrating women who reshaped political, social, artistic, and cultural landscapes. The work will be performed by a live ensemble and band.

OPENING NIGHT GALA

The Opening Night Gala will welcome audiences into the newly restored Albert Hall. Featured Festival artists will present selections from musical theatre repertoire in the one-hour showcase that launches the festival week.

THE DIVA DEN

Each evening will conclude in The Diva Den, the Festival’s late-night performance space. Artists and audiences will gather for spontaneous performances, encores, original material, and informal collaborations.

CHOIR IN THE PUB

The Festival’s popular community event returns with pianist Travis Hennessy leading a public sing-along of musical theatre favourites in a casual, pub-style setting.

SEEING IS BELIEVING

Delia Hannah and Tyran Parke will collaborate on an intimate evening of storytelling and music. The performance reflects on Hannah’s career and her longstanding influence on Australian musical theatre, framed through personal anecdotes and musical selections.

FOYER DOOR CONCERT

The free Foyer Door Concert will spotlight the Festival’s emerging artists. The program will feature contemporary musical theatre works and selections representative of the next generation of international writers.

Nancye Hayes AM: A MUSICAL THEATRE MIX-UP

Festival Patron Nancye Hayes AM will join the Festival via livestream from Melbourne, where she is appearing in Anastasia. Hosted by The Dill Pickle Club, the event combines conversation with a curated listening experience highlighting recordings that shaped her career.

THE FROGS

The Festival will present Stephen Sondheim’s The Frogs, a comedic musical involving rival playwrights, opinionated amphibians, and a journey to the underworld. The production underscores Sondheim’s exploration of art, criticism, and public engagement.

BUSKERS ALLEY

Under the direction of Rod Anderson, Buskers Alley will return for its sixth year. The event converts a Launceston laneway into a live performance corridor showcasing standout emerging artists throughout the festival.

YOUTH KARAOKE

Emerging performers will take the stage in the Diva Den for Youth Karaoke, offering young artists an opportunity to perform musical theatre selections for an enthusiastic crowd.

BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS

Following its sold-out success in 2025, the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra will join the Festival for Broadway Showstoppers, a one-night orchestral event featuring works by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, the Gershwins, and additional musical theatre composers.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE – AN ADAPTATION IN WORDS AND MUSIC

Nadine Garner will perform a solo adaptation of Pride and Prejudice at the historic Clarendon Estate. The performance merges Jane Austen’s text with Carl Davis’s score for a narrative-driven evening of music and storytelling.

MADE IN TASMANIA – ROB MALLETT: STORIES & SONGS

Rob Mallett will perform an evening of songs and personal stories tracing his journey from Tasmania to stages around the world. The cabaret will reflect on regional artistry and the career pathways that begin in Tasmania.

JACK ’N’ GIN

The Festival Will Close with Jack ’N’ Gin, a performance pairing Jack Lark’s vocals with Tasmanian spirits at Clarendon Estate. The event concludes the Festival’s 2026 program with an evening of music and local craftsmanship.