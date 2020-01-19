Lane Cove Theatre Company Presents THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)
Described by the Los Angeles Herald as "Shakespeare written by Reader's Digest, acted by Monty Python and performed at the speed of the minute waltz", this hilarious binge of Bard -coming to Sydney courtesy of Lane Cove Theatre Company - is part parody, part tribute, part party trick!
As the comedies aren't anywhere near as funny as the tragedies, all sixteen have been condensed into 'Four Weddings and a Transvestite', the history plays are transformed into a game of football, Othello is performed in rap and Titus Andronicus becomes a TV cookery programme. For the finale, Hamlet is staged first as a psychological exploration of Hamlet's Ego and Ophelia's Id, then performed in a matter of minutes and, for the finale, performed backwards.
A brilliant, multi-talented cast of Eleanor Petricevic, Luke W Shepherd and Logan McArthur are directed through this comic caper by Jess Davis (Manhole, Broken, The Unexpected Guest, The Female of the Species).
7-22 February 2020 Friday, Saturday 7.30pm, Sunday 2pm
The Performance Space @ St Aidan's, Christina Street, Longueville
Tickets $27 / $22 conc / $20 groups $10+ / add $6 cheeseplate
Online bookings www.trybooking.com/BFXPY