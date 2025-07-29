LOST & FINDING Will Premiere at Flight Path Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



‘Lost & Finding’, the debut play from multidisciplinary writer and director Emma Van Veen (Dumb Kids) is premiering at Flight Path Theatre from 14–23 August.

The third show to be presented by award-winning independent theatre company Liminal Productions (Too Human, Rhomboid) – and its third premiere of new Australian theatre, Lost & Finding is the company’s most ambitious production to date. Featuring dozens of custom-made puppets and immersive storytelling, this fantasy-comedy theatrical adventure is set to surprise and delight audiences of all ages.

The play follows Cassie Shore, a financially challenged young adult with dreams of becoming a successful comedian. Audiences will follow her on a journey that pulls her from her everyday life into the world of Lost Things – a magical realm filled with ridiculous creatures and danger lurking around every corner. Will Cassie find her way back to reality with her dreams intact, and discover what she was missing all along?



Taking inspiration from cult-classic dark fantasy films such as Labyrinth, Mirrormask and Coraline, Lost & Finding combines Jim Henson-esque puppets by George Wohlfiel, intricate production design by Hannah Tayler (Sydney Theatre Award nominated) and Paris Bell, and a constant sense of the unexpected, with (optional) moments for audience interaction.



Writer and director Emma Van Veen said of the production, "We all wish we could run away into ourselves, but inevitably the world follows."



"Cassie, like many young adults, struggles under the weight of hustle culture, the rising cost of living, and the feeling that they're failing to live up to expectations. Lost & Finding offers a small glimmer of hope – that it's still possible for us as adults to rediscover the wonder of childlike imagination, and find our way back to ourselves again."



Emma Throssell (Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern) stars, alongside a multi-talented puppeteer ensemble featuring Ashleigh Chandler (My Kink is Homicide), Natanyah Forbes (My Kink is Homicide), Jade Fuda (Spot – Live on Stage), Michael Ho (Where is the Green Sheep?), Renae Valastro (Tough Titties) & George Wohlfiel (Where is the Green Sheep?).