Tim Finn Sets 'A Finn Night Out' Shows in Sydney and Thirroul

This summer, acclaimed New Zealand singer/songwriter Tim Finn will play two exclusive NSW shows, under the banner of 'A Finn Night Out.' The shows will see the artists explore a catalogue of classic songs from across all eras of his career.

For A Finn Night Out, the NZ artist has assembled an all-star band and constructed a set list that is likely to include such hits as I Hope I Never and Poor Boy to Made My Day, Fraction Too Much Friction, It’s Only Natural and many more. Joining Finn for these dates is emerging Australian female artist BETTY.

The shows take place Saturday, 4 July 2026 at Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW, and Saturday, 29 August 2026 at Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW. General public tickets to A Finn Night Out go on sale at 10.00 am on Monday, 23 February 2026. Venue and ticket outlet pre-sales commence at 10.00am on Thursday, 19 February 2026. Go here for full details.

Finn will also be appearing at Big Red Bash at Birdsville, QLD, from 7-9 July 2026 and Mundi Mundi Bashat Broken Hill, NSW, from 20-22 August 2026.

Last year, Finn marked the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough solo album Escapade with a series of dates along the East Coast and a digital/physical album reissue. In 2025 it was announced that Split Enz, the band founded by Finn, would be reuniting for a brief Australia/New Zealand arena tour this year. Other projects inclue Big Red Bash and Mundi Mundi shows, theatrical productions, and film scores.

Finn said, “Following what will be a memorable run of shows with Split Enz, I’m excited to be returning to these two iconic theatres, playing songs from across my career. Looking forward to seeing everyone."

Photo credit: Karen Inderbitzen Waller