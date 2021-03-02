HAMILTON $10 Digital Ticket Lottery Announced For Sydney

Producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel have confirmed the HAMILTON $10 digital ticket lottery for the Australian production playing at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from 17 March 2021.

The digital lottery, known in North America as Ham4Ham, is powered exclusively through the TodayTix app. The HAMILTON Lottery will have a limited number of tickets available for every performance at $10 each. The lottery will first open from 12.01am Friday 5 March through to 1.00pm Thursday 11 March for tickets to performances 17 - 21 March. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

To set an alert to be notified when the Lottery opens, download the TodayTix app from the App Store , or Google Play Store and sign up for notifications through the HAMILTON page in Sydney.

For more information on tickets and lottery details, please visit hamiltonmusical.com.au/faqs

HOW TO ENTER

Download the official TodayTix app available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

app available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The Lottery will open at 12.01am every Friday and will close for entries at 1.00pm the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances. Participants can enter to win the chance to purchase up to two tickets for any open Lottery performance and set an alert to be notified about future Lottery opportunities.

Lottery entrants can share about the show on their Facebook and/or Twitter accounts to gain an additional Lottery entry per platform.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1.00pm and 4.00pm every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification. The winner will have one hour to claim and pay for their tickets through the TodayTix app before they are offered to another entrant.

app before they are offered to another entrant. Additional rules and full Terms & Conditions can be found at TodayTix.com.

HAMILTON's Producer Jeffrey Seller said: "25 years ago when I produced RENT, I introduced an in-person Broadway ticket lottery program whose goal was to provide affordable and accessible tickets. I am proud that every show I have produced has continued that same tradition. HAMILTON in Sydney is no different. I am thrilled that the HAMILTON digital lottery will be available to Australian audiences."

NSW Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres, said the digital ticket lottery was a fantastic initiative.

"We are so close to raising the curtain on the Australian premiere of HAMILTON at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, where we will be the only place in the world to see this global sensation. It is wonderful to see so much excitement and anticipation among dedicated fans, and the HAMILTON digital ticket lottery will mean even more people will have the opportunity to see one of the most critically acclaimed and successful musicals of our time in Australia's truly only global city, Sydney."

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical In the Heights.

Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

A filmed version of the original Broadway cast was released on Disney+ on 3 July 2020.

The Australian production of HAMILTON is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel.

The Australian premiere of HAMILTON is supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.