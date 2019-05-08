Dylan Moran Brings His Brand New Show To Australia In October

Dylan Moran will bring his brand new highly acclaimed show, DR COSMOS, to Australia for a two-month tour starting in Wollongong on 23 October, 2019 as part of a massive international tour. Moran will once again offer his unique take on love, politics, misery and the everyday absurdities of life, all served with poetical panache from one of the finest comedians of his generation. He last toured Australia over four years ago. The Sydney show will be part of the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival. Tickets go on sale Tuesday 14 May at 9am.

Moran has been called the Oscar Wilde of comedy and his famed style - deadpan, witty and crackpot lyricism - promises to be an unmissable journey through his interpretations of the world, swerving cliché to offer a cutting blow to our idiosyncrasies.

Dylan Moran is a comedian, actor and writer who, in 1996 at the Edinburgh Fringe, became the youngest ever winner of the Perrier Award. He went on to co-write and star in Black Books which won two BAFTAs.

Other notable screen roles include Notting Hill, Calvary, Shaun of the Dead and Run Fatboy Run. Moran has toured the world many times, including versions of his show as far afield as Kazakhstan, Ukraine and across the US. His last tour, Off the Hook, took in 149 dates across the globe.

WOLLONGONG TOWN HALL WEDNESDAY 23 OCTOBER

Book at IPAC Box Office 4224 5999 www.merrigong.com.au

CANBERRA ROYAL THEATRE FRIDAY 25 OCTOBER

Book at Ticketek 132 849 www.ticketek.com.au

SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE - JUST FOR LAUGHS TUESDAY 29 OCTOBER

Book at SOH Box Office 9250 7777 www.sydneyoperahouse.com or Ticketek 132 849 www.ticketek.com.au

MELBOURNE HAMER HALL SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER

Book at Arts Centre Box Office 1300 182 183 www.artscentremelbourne.com.au or Ticketmaster 136 100 www.ticketmaster.com.au

LAUNCESTON PRINCESS THEATRE SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER

Book at Box Office 6331 0052 www.theatrenorth.com.au

HOBART WREST POINT ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE SUNDAY 10 NOVEMBER

Book at Ticketmaster 136 100 www.ticketmaster.com.au

ADELAIDE THEBARTON THEATRE TUESDAY 12 NOVEMBER

Book at Ticketmaster 136 100 www.ticketmaster.com.au

PERTH RIVERSIDE THEATRE THURSDAY 14 NOVEMBER

Book at Ticketek 132 849 www.ticketek.com.au

DARWIN ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE MONDAY 18 NOVEMBER

Book at Box Office 8980 3333 www.yourcentre.com.au

CAIRNS CONVENTION CENTRE WEDNESDAY 20 NOVEMBER

Book at Ticketlink 1300 855 835 www.ticketlink.com.au

TOWNSVILLE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE FRIDAY 22 NOVEMBER

Book at TECC Box Office 4771 4000 www.tecc.net.au

GOLD COAST STAR THEATRE SATURDAY 23 NOVEMBER

Book at Ticketek 132 849 www.ticketek.com.au

NEWCASTLE CIVIC THEATRE MONDAY 25 NOVEMBER

Book at Civic Ticketek 4929 1977 www.ticketek.com.au

BRISBANE QPAC CONCERT HALL MONDAY 2 DECEMBER

Book at QPAC 136 246 www.qpac.com.au

TICKETS ON SALE TUESDAY 14 MAY 9am





