Cast Revealed For Sydney Season Of ANNIE

Producer John Frost for Crossroads Live has revealed the talented children who will play Annie and the orphans in the upcoming Sydney season of the ever-popular Broadway musical Annie, as well as the adult cast who will perform alongside them. The new Australian production plays at the Capitol Theatre from 25 March, before moving to Melbourne's Princess Theatre from July.

Due to popular demand, new performances have been added for the Sydney season. Performances up until 1 June will be released for pre-sale tomorrow, with General Public sales from Friday 6 December.

Four young performers will share the titular role of Annie - Beatrix Alder, Matilda Casey, Dakota Chanel and Stephanie McNamara.

Playing the role of Pepper will be Kiki Kersten, Francesca Kong and Matilda Teiotu, while Camille Nko'o, Bianca Papp and Olivia Scott will share the role of Duffy. As Kate will be Elle Boesen, Yasha Glaperin and Skylah McMah, with Tessie played by Chloe Delle-Vedove, Nina Gallas and Ava Palfreyman. July will be played by Pearl Mason, Cailin Scully and Victoria Togias, and Molly by Ellie Lang, Arianna Lorusso and Willow Wilson. Yeshi Jehru, Zoe Reeves, Skye Spiden and Aleia Taliacos will be playing Friday.

The ensemble cast members are Luke Alleva, Cameron Boxall, Tim Brown, Emily Casey, Nakita Clarke, Andrew Dunne, Sebastian Johnston, Anna Mallows, Chloë Marshall, Kristina McNamara, Tom New, Ryan Orphel, Madeline Pratt, Lisa Sontag, Suzanne Steele and Dean Vince.

Anthony Warlow will return as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, the role he has played twice before in Australia to great acclaim and in which he made his Broadway debut. With a career spanning two decades, Debora Krizak (The Producers, A Chorus Line) takes on the role of Miss Hannigan. Rising star Mackenzie Dunn (Shrek, Grease) will play Lily St. Regis and Keanu Gonzalez (West Side Story, Hamilton) will step into the role of “Rooster” Hannigan, while Amanda Lea LaVergne (Guys and Dolls, 9 to 5) will play Grace Farrell.

“I'm extremely excited to announce this wonderfully talented group of young actresses who will be playing Annie and her orphan friends. They were chosen from hundreds of girls who registered for an audition, and all stood out as outstanding performers. I'm thrilled to welcome the rest of the cast to join Anthony, Deb, Mackenzie, Keanu and Amanda – we have a spectacular company,” said John Frost. “This is going to be a magnificent production of Annie for a whole new generation. Line up now to buy your tickets to one of the most delightful and inspiring musicals of all time. Don't wait until Tomorrow!”

One of the most awarded and loved musicals of all time, with its iconic score featuring classics like It's the Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street and Tomorrow, Annie is truly a timeless masterpiece, with a book and score written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin.

Based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” which debuted in 1924 and ran for over 80 years, the musical Annie burst into popularity in 1977 when it opened on Broadway. The musical won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin), the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, seven Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, and the Grammy for Best Cast Show Album. After the Broadway run of almost six years, it has played in more than 22 countries worldwide including the UK, Argentina, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Spain and Australia. Annie became a smash-hit movie musical in 1982 starring Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney and Carol Burnett that is adored worldwide and a fixture of popular culture references.

Photo Credit: David Hooley

