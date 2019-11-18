BWW REVIEW: SCHOOL OF ROCK Is A Heartwarming Explosion Of Youthful Energy That Reminds Us To Really Connect With The Youngsters In Our Lives

Friday 15th November 2019, 7pm, Capitol Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL storms the Sydney stage with a spectacularly talented group of school aged stars. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater and book by Julian Fellowes, this stage adaptation of Mike White's 2003 movie is a wonderful reminder of the power of music to unite and liberate.

The rock musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2015 has finally made its way to Sydney after opening in Melbourne in 2018 and touring to China earlier this year. The premise of the story is that the nerdy, sloppy, overweight and unemployed singer and guitarist Dewey Finn (Brent Hill) loves rock music and wants to win the Battle Of The Bands but he is unceremoniously dumped from the band he started. With the threat of eviction by his best friend Ned Schneebly's (John O'Hara) uptight and controlling girlfriend Patty DiMarco (Nadia Komazec) looming over him if he can't contribute to the rent, he sees a call from the prestigious Horace Green prep school as an opportunity for some easy money if he pretends to be Ned and agrees to be a substitute teacher for a class of fifth graders.

Anna Louizos ' scenic design is refreshingly 'old school' of flats on flys and scenery wagons that transform the space from the grungy venues for the Battle Of The Bands to Dewey's shrine to rock bedroom, Patty and Ned's 'House And Garden' perfect living room and the halls and classrooms of the stereotypical stuffy Prep School (think Private schools in Leafy Eastern Suburbs). While there is incredible detail in the scenery, from the educational posters filling the classroom and the portraits of past Principals in the corridors of Horace Green, to Freddy's father's workshop bench, Louizos knows that the performances will be more than enough to engage the audience. Louizos' costuming plays to stereotypes to ensure that the characters are easily identifiable. Dewey first appears in sweatpants and sneakers in contrast to his No Vacancy band mates in leather and tight pants. The simpering Ned is a typical buttoned up nerd and the officious Patty is presented in power suits and active wear and straight laced and serious Ms Mullins has perfectly pulled back hair and sensible heels to go with her suits.

Brent Hill gives Dewey Finn a delightful uninhibited goofy energy which ensures that the wannabe rocker's passion shows. He allows Dewey to shift from a somewhat self centred individual, taking the job and committing fraud to make what he thinks will be easy money, to actually caring about the kids. His rendition of When I Climb To The Top Of Mount Rock is bold and captures the spirit Dewey's motivation that fuels the storyline and Stick It To The Man, presented with the Students is a powerful anthem of rebellion.

Amy Lehpamer is always a treat and her presentation of Principal Rosalie Mullins has a perfect balance of seemingly uptight and officious and an undertone of someone desperately wanting to be able to let her guard, and her hair, down. Her strong classical soprano cuts through the rock fabulously to present the contrast between the image Horace Green wants to create and the rebellion occurring in Dewey's classroom. As always, her facial expressions and physicality add a fabulous humour to her performance.

The stars of the show are however the children who play the instruments live on stage. For opening night Zane Blumeris went on as Zack, the lead guitarist, Cooper Alexis as drummer Freddy, Jude Hyland as Lawrence, the classical pianist turned rock keyboardist and Cherami Mya Remulta was the quiet cellist turned feirce and focused Bass player Katie. Cole Zoernleib was flamboyant band stylist Billy, Deanna Cheong Foo was the over achieving know-it-all come Band Manager Summer with Sabina Felias as the shy and quiet Tomika who, when finally 'discovered' stepped into the second lead singer role with an astounding soulful voice. The nerdy tech geek Mason was presented by Joel Bishop while Paisley Motum and Sarah Petrovski were backup singer/dancers Marcy and Shonelle respectively, Brandon Santos stood guard at the classroom door as Security guard James and Zoe Zantey did the odd jobs of the Roadie Sophie. The instrumentalists each exhibited incredible talent and stagecraft for such a young age and vocals and choreography were executed with strength and style as the characters personality was allowed to show subtly.

SCHOOL OF ROCK, which the class settle on calling themselves, is a wonderful reminder that adults need to actually appreciate their children for who they are, not just who they want them to be. The children of the story have been sent to a prestigious school with the hope that one day they will be great sportsmen, business men and generally have more opportunity than their parents but what the parents have failed to do is provide the most important thing that a growing child needs, love, affection and attention that really sees them for who they are. Their rendition of If Only You Would Listen is a poignant reminder that there is more than good grades, image and money. Andrew Lloyd Webber 's score is true to his form of being an easy listening blend of traditional rock and musical theatre stylings, ensuring that it is not being too cerebral while still presenting a feel good message. There are contemporary references but nothing that should date this work considerably and the lyrics are clever but not too pretentious in their complexity or imagery.

SCHOOL OF ROCK is a feel good family show that will keep the kids entertained while also being a great night out for adults, with or without little ones. Positive, uplifting and fabulous fun.

https://au.schoolofrockthemusical.com/

Photos: Matthew Murphy





