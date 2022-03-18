Applications Now Open for ArtScreen 2022

Following two successful years, the prestigious video art program ArtScreen is now open for applications for 2022.

This empowering initiative supports video artists with disability or who are d/Deaf to develop artworks to be screened at the Museum of Contemporary Art in celebration of International Day of People with Disability.

Two artists will be selected to create new works which explore themes of identity, access and social connectedness. Each artist will receive $11,500 in grant funding toward the production of their work. An additional $9000 of in-kind production support is available from our partnering organisations Bus Stop Films and Western Sydney community creative hub A.C.E. As part of this program, artists will undertake a professional mentorship from experienced video artist Dr Zanny Begg.

"ArtScreen aims to broaden engagement with, and appreciation of, the distinctive insights and skills of artists with disability," says Accessible Arts CEO, Liz Martin. "These unique and compelling works make an important contribution to the diversity of cultural expression in Sydney.

"The MCA provides a high profile showing and creates a unique opportunity for artists with disability. Previous ArtScreen work has gone on to be further developed and selected as part of this year's Cannes Short Film Festival."

This program is presented by Accessible Arts and has been made possible through support from the City of Sydney, the NSW Government through Create NSW, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, A.C.E., Bus Stop Films and Prototype.