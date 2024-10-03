AN AMBIVALENT WOMAN OF 37 Sets Encore Performances Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh from her popular and critical hit at the Sydney Fringe Festival, Emma Sandall returns to confront the vexatious question "should I have a child?" in a performance that serves up an emotional and intellectual gut punch… along with a healthy dose of black humor.

Inspired by Sheila Heti’s book 'Motherhood', director and performer Emma Sandall has collaborated with composer Elena Kats-Chernin AO and pianist Yanghee Kim to create a highly original collision of animation, music and movement to explode and examine the quandary she faced at the end of her child-bearing years.

Drawing inspiration from Monty Python and the golden era of silent film, this vaudevillian show takes the audience on a sometimes absurdist, often comic, and always deeply compassionate ride. Along the way, it challenges the idea of female fulfillment and sacrifice - and who gets to define it.

Join them for these two special performances at the Drill Hall in Rushcutters Bay as creative team continues to develop the work after its successful season Sydney Fringe… en route to its first international tour to Nashville.

Ticket price includes a pre-show drink and you’re invited join a post-performance conversation!

