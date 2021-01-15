Teodor Currentzis' musicAeterna Postpones its First International Residency at the KKL Lucerne

The coronavirus situation in Switzerland remains serious. The Swiss Government (Bundesrat) has therefore decided to extend restrictions that have been in place since December 2020. Restaurants as well as cultural, sports and recreational facilities will remain closed until the end of February 2021.

For this reason, Teodor Currentzis and his musicAeterna orchestra and choir will postpone their first international residency, which was originally due to take place on 18, 19 and 20 February 2021 in the KKL Lucerne to 6, 7, and 8 October 2021.

The concert programs, as well as the programs for all events, masterclasses and the press conference will be announced in spring.

The musicAeterna orchestra and choir was founded in 2004 in Novosibirsk, Russia, by conductor Teodor Currentzis. Born in Greece, Teodor has been calling Russia his home since the beginning of the 1990s, when he began studying conducting at the St. Petersburg State Conservatory under the tutelage of Professor Ilya Musin.

From 2011 until 2019, musicAeterna was the resident orchestra and choir of the Perm Opera, whose artistic director at the time was Teodor Currentzis. In 2019, musicAeterna embarked on a new phase of its development as a privately sponsored independent institution and moved to St. Petersburg, where its headquarters are now located.

The orchestra and choir include musicians from 20 Russian cities and 12 countries: Germany, Spain, Italy, Greece, Switzerland, Belarus, Kazakhstan and others. It is one of the few ensembles that is capable of performing music pieces of different genres and eras. Its repertoire ranges from world-famous old music masterpieces and works from the 19th and 20th century through to experimental contemporary compositions.

The musicAeterna orchestra and choir regularly tour around the globe and have given performances in numerous prestigious venues including the Berlin Philharmonic, Philharmonie de Paris, Vienna Konzerthaus, Berlin Philharmonic, Munich Philharmonic, Opéra de Paris, The Wiener Konzerthaus, Elbphilharmonie, Baden-Baden Festspielhaus, La Scala Milan, the Madrid Auditorio, The Shed New York and the Royal Albert Hall London. They have a long-standing relationship with prestigious international festivals such as the Salzburger Festspiele, Lucerne Festival, Ruhrtriennale, Klara Festival and the Aix-en-Provence Festival. Teodor Currentzis and musicAeterna collaborate with the most renowned stage directors such as Robert Wilson, Romeo Castellucci and Peter Sellars.

Teodor Currentzis and musicAeterna are exclusive Sony artists whose recordings of works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky, Rameau, Mahler and Beethoven have received many positive reviews and prestigious music awards: ECHO Klassik Award (2014, 2016, 2017), Edison Klassiek (2017, 2018, 2019), Japanese Record Academy Award (2017, 2018), BBC Music Magazine's Opera Award (2017). In 2018, the choir was officially ranked as the best in the world upon becoming a laureate of the International Opera Awards.