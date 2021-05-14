String Trio Will Perform a Concert at Eglise du Prieuré in September

A string trio will perform a concert at Eglise du Prieuré this September.

On Saturary 26 September 2021, Anna Orlik will be on violin, with Dor Sperber on viola and Constantin Macherel on cello.

The programme will feature romantic and neoromantic works by Gliere, Schubert and Dohnanyi presented by dynamic trio of interantionally acclaimed young artists.

Lineup:

Anna ORLIK - violin

Dor SPERBER­- viola

Constantin MACHEREL - cello

Learn more at https://www.expat.com/en/events/europe/switzerland/5-concerts/27646-concert--string-trio-anna-orlik--violin-dor-sper.html.