String Trio Will Perform a Concert at Eglise du Prieuré in September
On Saturary 26 September 2021, Anna Orlik will be on violin, with Dor Sperber on viola and Constantin Macherel on cello.
The programme will feature romantic and neoromantic works by Gliere, Schubert and Dohnanyi presented by dynamic trio of interantionally acclaimed young artists.
Lineup:
Anna ORLIK - violin
Dor SPERBER- viola
Constantin MACHEREL - cello
Learn more at https://www.expat.com/en/events/europe/switzerland/5-concerts/27646-concert--string-trio-anna-orlik--violin-dor-sper.html.