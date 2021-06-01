Rudra Bejart Ballet School Fires Staff Members and Halts Classes After Abuse Allegations

Switzerland's Rudra Bejart ballet school has fired its director and stage manager and suspended all classes for a year, after accusations of psychological abuse and over-training, Macau Business reports.

The Bejart Ballet Lausanne Foundation announced the termination of long-time director Michel Gascard and his wife, stage manager Valerie Lacaze, on Friday. No details were announced, beyond that the suspensions were due to "abuse of power, nepotism and serious paedological dysfunction."

An audit conducted in February had revealed "serious shortcomings by the management team" according to a statement.

One student described how she had found herself surrounded by teachers and other students who "humiliated and belittled" her, according to the president of the foundation's board, Solange Peters. One teacher cited in the report had reportedly compared the scene to a "lynching".

"The board is aware of the consequences of such a decision," the statement reads. "Nevertheless, it is taking responsible steps to ensure that the school reopens its doors in the best possible conditions."

It goes on to say that "the board will be working over the next few months to rebuild the school's management team, to create a teaching environment that respects the pedagogical values that guide its mission, and to strengthen its ties with the Bejart Ballet Lausanne."

