RAW comes to Theater St.Gallen this week. The performance is set for March 9.

Kinsun Chan, the director of the dance company, is creating a new choreographic platform in collaboration with the master's program in dance at the Zurich University of the Arts.

Raw means raw, rough, crude, unpolished, unplastered, naked.

On this evening, young choreographers and dancers can present their new and experimental projects. The focus is on passion for dance and originality; there are no predetermined contents and forms.

Learn more at https://www.theatersg.ch/de/programm/raw/2363.