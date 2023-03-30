Jupiter And Venus is now playing at Theater St. Gallen. With the same team that developed Cinderella and The Banquet, Kinsun Chan is presenting a new creation on the UM!BAU stage.

Jupiter and Venus focuses on two fascinating musical works that could not be more different: the 2004 concerto for cello and strings by the British-Bulgarian composer Dobrinka Tabakova, with its sensual and emotional character, contrasts with Mozart's life-affirming Jupiter Symphony.

The keynote of these works determines the two-part evening: inspired by Robert Frost's poem The Road Not TakenThe first, melancholic part illuminates how our decisions determine our lives. The second part, on the other hand, takes an ironic look at our society with tongue-in-cheek ease.

Performances run through 25 May.