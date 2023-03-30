Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JUPITER AND VENUS is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen

Performances run through 25 May.

Mar. 30, 2023  
JUPITER AND VENUS is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen

Jupiter And Venus is now playing at Theater St. Gallen. With the same team that developed Cinderella and The Banquet, Kinsun Chan is presenting a new creation on the UM!BAU stage.

Jupiter and Venus focuses on two fascinating musical works that could not be more different: the 2004 concerto for cello and strings by the British-Bulgarian composer Dobrinka Tabakova, with its sensual and emotional character, contrasts with Mozart's life-affirming Jupiter Symphony.

The keynote of these works determines the two-part evening: inspired by Robert Frost's poem The Road Not TakenThe first, melancholic part illuminates how our decisions determine our lives. The second part, on the other hand, takes an ironic look at our society with tongue-in-cheek ease.

Performances run through 25 May.





EMERSON STRING QUARTET Comes to Theater St.Gallen This Month Photo
EMERSON STRING QUARTET Comes to Theater St.Gallen This Month
Das Emerson String Quartet gehört seit rund fünf Jahrzehnten zu den weltweit führenden Kammermusikensembles. Nach dieser Saison soll jetzt Schluss sein – ein Glück, dass das legendäre Quartett auf seiner Abschiedstournee in St.Gallen Halt macht.
DEBUSSY BRAHAMS Comes to Theater St.Gallen This Weekend Photo
DEBUSSY BRAHAMS Comes to Theater St.Gallen This Weekend
Debussy Brahams will be performed at Theater St.Gallen this weekend. The performance is set for March 12, 2023.
THE TIME OF OUR SINGING Comes to Theater St.Gallen Photo
THE TIME OF OUR SINGING Comes to Theater St.Gallen
Based on Richard Powers' novel of the same name, The Time of Our Singing interlockspersonal experiences with historical events whose themes show clear parallels with the recent history of the USA: Black Lives Matter, police brutality and rigged elections accompany the brothers Jonah and Joey Strom on their path through life. Against the background of racial segregation in post-war America, the opera tells of the life of a family with a black mother and a white father. 
Theater St.Gallen Presents LOOT - LITERATURE AND THEATRE Photo
Theater St.Gallen Presents LOOT - LITERATURE AND THEATRE
More and more playwrights are also taking to the literary stage with their powerful, bold texts. A smooth transition between related disciplines is the focus of a new series: Literature Theater explores, is pilot.

