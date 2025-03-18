DIE KRUME BROT Comes to Theatre Basel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Die Krume Brot by Lukas Bärfuss comes to Theatre Basel this month. Performances run 21 March - 21 May.

For Adelina, born in Zurich, the daughter of Italian immigrants, there is no place in Switzerland. Inherited debts force her to abandon her apprenticeship. Single and with her young daughter Emma, she searches for a way out of the downward spiral. But the circumstances, a misogynistic and xenophobic society, prevent her from doing so. She finds herself in one awkward situation after another until a man who lovingly cares for her daughter takes her to Italy. However, Emma disappears without a trace, leading to a fateful encounter with the Red Brigades - and a realization.

Lukas Bärfuss adapts his new novel for the Basler Compagnie and expands the story to include an adult and wealthy Emma, who brings the plot into the present day. Directed by Antú Romero Nunes, a gripping production of simple means unfolds, which not only sheds light on the vicious circle of poverty, but also paints a multi-layered social picture of Italy and Switzerland in the 20th century.

