Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chronicles of Mars comes to Theater Basel this month. Performances begin on 16 October.

Foreboding and poetic, 'The Martian Chronicles' tells of humanity's fragile existence and its ambivalent relationship with nature. The science fiction classic was published in 1950 and deals with the colonisation of Mars and observes how humans are capable of the best and the worst. Author Ray Bradbury was regarded as the poet of the rocket age. He achieved world fame with 'Fahrenheit 451' at the latest.

The celebrated French theatre-maker Philippe Quesne creates theatre with subtle humour, great metaphors and magical images. For him, the stage is both a place of refuge and a playground. In front of a huge green screen, he lets a small community explore episodes from Ray Bradbury's groundbreaking universe.

Before the premiere at 18:00, the director of the Schauspielhaus will be awarded the prestigious Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture for her commitment to francophone culture.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More