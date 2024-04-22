Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carmen is now playing at Theater Basel. Performances run through 11 June.

Seductive, independent, radical: Carmen has gone down in cultural history as a projection screen for male fantasies of exoticism. In her opera debut, Argentinian choreographer Constanza Macras liberates the famous title heroine from frills and castanets and presents her as a glamorous rebel. A circus-like dance revue spectacle full of pop references unfolds over the abysmal story of a jealous murder. The award-winning conductor Maxime Pascal conducts Bizet's opera, which became a global hit with its captivating melodies and driving rhythms.

The ensemble of singers is joined on stage by dancers from the Dorky Park company.

