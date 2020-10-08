SWEDEN WILL NOT EASE LIMITS FOR AUDIENCE at Theaters and Concert Halls

Sweden keeps the max 50 people limit at Theaters and Concerts halls

Today was the day when the whole cultures business was hoping for some release in the restrictions of the max 50 limit for public events. As decided a week ago restaurants will as of today (8th of October) be able to play live music for their guest for more than 50 guests as long as they keep the distance regulations for restaurants.

The government has promised to make a decision today whether or not to increase the limit for public events such as theaters, concerts as well as sport events. But with an increase in the numbers of people being infected with Covid-19 they decided this is not the time to increase the limit. The whole culture business is in agony and no one can understand why it is possible to keep malls open, people are allowed to travel by plane with no distances etc. The whole culture business is on the edge of collapsing and die. All theaters had planned and made arrangement in order to be able to open up for more than 50. Using more entrances, separate audiences in the foyer, different time slots when to enter, and rows by rows exit, alcogel available at several playes etc. But despite of all these efforts they said no. All they said was that it is currently not possible, they are keeping a close eye on the development of the spread of Covid-19 and when possible increase, but no more details that than that.

The Culture and Sport minister Amanda Lind wrote on Facebook:

"I understand that today's message disappoints many. Like you, I would have liked to have seen the opportunity to make a decision on relief from the 50 limit for seating arrangements today. But that is not the situation. It is a sad message, but Sweden and the world are still in perhaps the worst health crisis in modern times.

In a pandemic, the views of the Public Health Agency weigh heavily. The Swedish Public Health Agency came up with the recommendation that the government await changes in the Prohibition Ordinance with regard to the current infection situation. Therefore, the government is postponing the decision on the planned changes.

We are still planning to make the changes, but we are not making them today but will make the decision as soon as possible and the infection situation still allows. The decision that restaurants and cafés do not have to comply with the 50 limit if an artist takes the stage is also an important step. It starts to apply today.

During the autumn, the Swedish Public Health Agency will now look at proposals for exemptions for, among other things, outdoor sports, flea markets and trade fairs. The government will also develop a temporarily more accurate regulatory framework that will be able to include, for example, shopping centers, public transport and bathing areas.

We now have a major common task to curb the spread of infection. The Swedish Public Health Agency has produced proposals for temporary local tightening of general advice and gives regional infection control agencies the opportunity to become both sharper and more precise.

I and the government are aware of the strained economy of all the sectors affected. We continue to monitor the situation closely and may need to return."

