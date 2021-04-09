Royal Swedish Opera Shuts Down Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The Swedish Opera in Stockholm has shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

A cluster of 15 Covid-19 cases has broken out across several departments OperaWire reports. It is currently being investigated by the Work Environment Agency.

The Opera announced on their Facebook page that the closure will be extended until 12 June 2021.

"The date may change further depending on the development," the statement reads.

The Royal Swedish Opera is Sweden's national theatre for the operatic arts. Since its inception in 1773, the directors, set designers and singers have been stewards of the European operatic tradition, while also pushing the boundaries of the art form.

Since 2009, Artistic Director and CEO Birgitta Svendén has set the course for the Royal Swedish Opera, successfully opening up opera house to new audiences.