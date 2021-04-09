Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Royal Swedish Opera Shuts Down Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The Opera is currently set to reopen to the public on April 28.

Apr. 9, 2021  

The Swedish Opera in Stockholm has shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

A cluster of 15 Covid-19 cases has broken out across several departments OperaWire reports. It is currently being investigated by the Work Environment Agency.

The Opera announced on their Facebook page that the closure will be extended until 12 June 2021.

"The date may change further depending on the development," the statement reads.

The Royal Swedish Opera is Sweden's national theatre for the operatic arts. Since its inception in 1773, the directors, set designers and singers have been stewards of the European operatic tradition, while also pushing the boundaries of the art form.

Since 2009, Artistic Director and CEO Birgitta Svendén has set the course for the Royal Swedish Opera, successfully opening up opera house to new audiences.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Michael Lee Brown
Michael Lee Brown
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway

Related Articles View More Sweden Stories
Kungliga Operan Presents LUNCHA WITH OPERAN Photo

Kungliga Operan Presents LUNCHA WITH OPERAN

Kungliga Operan Streams LA CENERENTOLA Photo

Kungliga Operan Streams LA CENERENTOLA

Kungliga Operan Announces Lineup For Digital Stage Photo

Kungliga Operan Announces Lineup For Digital Stage

TOCCA TALKS - SPECIAL EPISODE CHRISTINE TALKS Premieres on YouTube Photo

TOCCA TALKS - SPECIAL EPISODE CHRISTINE TALKS Premieres on YouTube


More Hot Stories For You

  • Embassy Theatre Presents TRUE COLORS: A CELEBRATION OF PRIDE
  • Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents VISITING MY HOME ON THE MOUNTAIN Featuring Josh Goforth
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • AMERICAN SON Comes to the Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre