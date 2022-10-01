Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: TOOTSIE, THE MUSICAL at Oscarsteatern

Review: TOOTSIE, THE MUSICAL at Oscarsteatern

Tootsie runs through 17th December.

Oct. 01, 2022  
Review: TOOTSIE, THE MUSICAL at Oscarsteatern Forty years ago, Dustin Hoffman made one his iconic roles on the big screen as the failed and quite unbearable actor Michael Dorsey. In order to succeed in getting a role, he re-invent himself as a woman, Dorothy Michaels, and succeeds in getting the part of Julia's nurse in a musical on Broadway. In 2018, the musical version premiered and was awarded an Oscar for best screenplay. Almost exactly four years later, it is now premiering at the Oscar Theater with Robert Horn (the screenwriter) and David Yazbek (composer, lyrics and music) in the audience and whom appeared on stage in the encore with all the actors and swedish creative team.

Review: TOOTSIE, THE MUSICAL at Oscarsteatern Tootsie is a light-hearted musical comedy with some serious undertones in the spirit of #metoo. Calle Norlén's translation is sprinkled with short ingenious, ironic and witty lines with unexpected twists that make me laugh heartily. Robert Gustafsson is in great form as he alternates between the insufferable Michael Dorsey and the more likable, but determined Dorothy Michaels. Linda Olsson, who plays actress Julie Nichols and plays opposite Dorothy in the musical about Julia's nurse, really gets to blossom here and shine with the best vocal performance and perfect comic timing. She matches Robert more than well and is the most complete actress on the stage. Ola Forssmed plays the slimy director Ron Carlisle and this is one of his best roles. He stays right on the edge of overacting, but never crosses the line and that's when he's at his best. Great to see that director Edward af Sillén has masterfully stuck to "less is more" in his direction overall. I personally don't find it funny when you repeat a joke over and over again, or stumble and fall again and again in a show. But anyone who thinks it's fun when you reinforce jokes through dialect or a strange wig and a slightly silly style of clothing will also have an opportunity to laugh. All kind of jokes are included. Hjalmar Freij as the young actor Max, is quite funny with his crush on Dorothy and how he is courting her.

Review: TOOTSIE, THE MUSICAL at Oscarsteatern Tootsie includes a whole range of delightful dance numbers performed by amazing dancers. Sparkling sequined dresses add color to the musical and give a sense of glamour, something that we so need in life now that we are moving towards darker and colder times. Lighting design and the scenography are stylish and effective and adds a real New York feel to the show.

Tootsie offers a moment of relaxation from reality and a dose of energizing laughter so that we can cope with everyday life more easily.

Tootsie is so far scheduled to run until the 17th of December.


October 1, 2022

The opening of Tootsie in Stockholm was enjoyed by both the audience and the creators Robert Horn and David Yazbek.
